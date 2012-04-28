‘Coraline’s’ Henry Selick to direct Neil Gaiman’s ‘The Graveyard Book’

04.28.12 6 years ago 5 Comments

“Coraline” director Henry Selick has a lot on his plate.

In addition to his already-announced plans, including a secretive movie with Pixar, the director will once again return to the fertile mind of “Coraline” author Neil Gaiman. 

Selick will create a stop-motion version of the acclaimed author’s kid-friendly “The Graveyard Book.” The film is still on the lookout for a screenwriter, reports Deadline. There have been rumors for quite some time that the duo would bring “Graveyard” to the screen, but this is the first official confirmation.

It will likely start production after Selick finishes his first film in a long-term deal with Pixar. The as-yet-untitled Pixar film is set for release in October, 2013. 

“Graveyard” depicts an orphan raised in a graveyard and looked after by a group of friendly spirits. It was inspired by Rudyard Kipling’s “The Jungle Book.” The book included spooky illustrations by noted comic book artist and Gaiman collaborator Dave McKean. 

Gaiman also wrote “American Gods,” and spent years on the acclaimed “Sandman” series for DC Comics. Selick also made “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “James and the Giant Peach” with Tim Burton.

Around The Web

TAGSCoralineHENRY SELICKneil gaimanThe Graveyard Book

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP