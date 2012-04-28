‘Coraline’s’ Henry Selick to direct Neil Gaiman’s ‘The Graveyard Book’

“Coraline” director Henry Selick has a lot on his plate.

In addition to his already-announced plans, including a secretive movie with Pixar, the director will once again return to the fertile mind of “Coraline” author Neil Gaiman.

Selick will create a stop-motion version of the acclaimed author’s kid-friendly “The Graveyard Book.” The film is still on the lookout for a screenwriter, reports Deadline. There have been rumors for quite some time that the duo would bring “Graveyard” to the screen, but this is the first official confirmation.

It will likely start production after Selick finishes his first film in a long-term deal with Pixar. The as-yet-untitled Pixar film is set for release in October, 2013.

“Graveyard” depicts an orphan raised in a graveyard and looked after by a group of friendly spirits. It was inspired by Rudyard Kipling’s “The Jungle Book.” The book included spooky illustrations by noted comic book artist and Gaiman collaborator Dave McKean.

Gaiman also wrote “American Gods,” and spent years on the acclaimed “Sandman” series for DC Comics. Selick also made “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “James and the Giant Peach” with Tim Burton.