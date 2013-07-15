

Cory Monteith’s death leaves a big hole on “Glee”

As James Poniewozik notes, Monteith had more than a big role on the Fox series: “As Monteith played him, Finn was also often the heart and emotional anchor of a show that could take dizzying plot twists and roller coaster shifts in tone.” He adds: “One thing I always admired in Monteith”s performance was that, even if he looked older than a teenager, he was able to capture Finn”s decent, unformed, half-boy-half-man naiveté.”

–“Glee” director Adam Shankman spoke with Monteith on Saturday: “He said that he was doing amazing”

–“Glee” production was set to resume in 2 weeks, at the end of July

–Mark Salling: “ill love you always Brother Cory”

–John Stamos pays an emotional tribute — “Glad i knew you Cory”

–Matthew Morrison addresses Monteith’s death in NYC performance

–How 22 shows handled an actor’s death // More celebrity reactions

–Lea Michele’s rep asks for privacy during this “devastating time”

-See pics of Monteith on July 6 and a photo from July 11

–Cory Monteith’s best “Glee” performances

–Monteith had been listening to a Friendly Fires’ “Paris” on repeat in his last week

–How the death investigation will proceed



“Big Brother” adds a disclaimer on housemates’ prejudice

“At times, the Houseguests may reveal prejudices and other beliefs that CBS does not condone,” states the CBS note.

“Homeland” stars submit to an Annie Leibovitz Vogue photo shoot

Check out Claire Danes lying on top of Damian Lewis. PLUS: Vogue declares Claire Danes “Spy, Mother, Comeback Kid.”

Former “Real World” star arrested for sexual battery

Dustin Zito from the 2011 Las Vegas season allegedly reached under a female’s skirt at a bar on Saturday night. He’s also charged with resisting arrest.



Leighton Meester’s “Veronica Mars” movie role recast

Due to Meester’s busy schedule, her role of Carrie Bishop will be played by Andrea Estella, the lead singer of the band Twin Sister.

“Next Top Model” alum arrested after standoff with a police SWAT team

Renee Alway from Cycle 8 is being accused of a slew of crimes, including burglary, fraud and possession of narcotics.

Watch Eliot Spitzer “confront” Bill Hader on his “SNL” impersonation

Actually, says the disgraced ex-New York governor, “it’s a pretty good impression.” PLUS: Hader is now living in L.A.

See pics of Jimmy Kimmel’s star-studded wedding

Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Garner, Matt Damon, and even Andy Richter (a friend of the bride’s) were in attendance. PLUS: Gabourey Sidibe pranked Kimmel by arriving in a wedding dress.

Kyle Massey: I’m not dying of cancer

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum was the victim of a Twitter hoax.



“HIMYM’s” Josh Radnor recovering from a broken metatarsal bone

“No running-to-get-the-girl scenes for Mosby for 4-6 weeks,” he tweeted.



Louis CK, animated

His “Live At The Beacon Theater” special has been transformed into a cartoon.



Obama golfs with the “Pardon the Interruption” guys

Tony Kornheiser celebrated his 65th birthday Saturday by golfing with the president and Michael Wilbon.



Watch the Season 4 “Boardwalk Empire” trailer

“Only kings understand each other.”

“Big Brother” UK star who died of cancer will become the subject of a new opera

Jade Goody, who rose to fame in 2002 and died in 2009, has inspired an opera titled, “and the Crowd (wept).”

Check out a photo of John Lennon with the “Happy Days” cast

Taken in January 1974 when the former Beatle toured Paramount Studios.



Kelly Osbourne gets engaged

The “Fashion Police” star is set to marry her boyfriend, Matthew Mosshart.