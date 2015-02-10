Cosplay Spotlight – Wonder Woman by Jessie-TR

Cosplay is the art of dressing up as one of your favorite fictional characters. It can be as simple or as complex as you want to make it. But some cosplayers go above and beyond! Every Tuesday, we feature one of these dedicated hobbyists, along with some information about their chosen cosplay. This week the spotlight is on Jessie-TR wonderful Wonder Woman armor.

Photo Credit: Click Art Teacao

What's your name?

Jessica Moreno.

What made you want to cosplay as this?

I grew up watching lots of cartoons on TV and my favorite ones were for sure about superheroes. Seeing Wonder Woman, a sexy and strong woman, fighting to save the world and kicking some ass made me wonder how it would be to be like her! As a little girl I dressed up as Wonder Woman for Carnival. And now as an adult, I can cosplay Princess Diana to the next level. It is a dream come true since I try to personify her, and not just dress a costume.

How long did it take to create the costume?

It took me about 3 months from conception to final result. I combined lots of different version of Wonder Woman that I saw from TV, games, comics and the internet. I made my ideal Wonder Woman – the amazon warrior and the hero all together as I imagined.

How much did it cost?

It wasn”t cheap! I used Worbla (Editor's Note: a type of thermoplastic modeling material) in some pieces and since it doesn”t sells in my country (Brazil), I had to import it. So I estimate that it cost about R$1600 (about $700 dollars), but I am not considering all the Worbla I bought!

Do you have favorite comic-con memory from this cosplay?

Yes! It is always amazing how people react when they see you in a costume. I have been experiencing interesting moments since I started cosplaying. One of the best was when I was my Wonder Woman at a con. A man came up to me almost crying and said “I”ve met Wonder Woman, now I can die happy!” Can you imagine how it was? A grown man almost crying because he saw you dressed up his favorite character! It is really amazing to make someone that happy and still get awesome feedback that you are making a good work as a fan and as a cosplayer. Of course, he asked permission for his wife to take a picture with me and it was a really fun moment!

