Could a pair of original ‘Footloose’ tracks figure into the Best Original Song race…again?

When Herbert Ross’s “Footloose” hit theaters 27 years ago, the film managed a brush with Oscar in the form of a pair of nominations for Best Original Song. Kenny Loggins’s titular track blew up radio request lines and haunts Kevin Bacon to this day: The actor actually pays bands NOT to play the song when he attends weddings. (My colleague, Melinda Newman, recently posted the video for Blake Shelton’s country re-do of the track.)
Deniece Williams’s “Let’s Hear It for the Boy,” meanwhile, was a staple of junior high school dances for years after the film hit. Both songs lost the Oscar to Stevie Wonder’s inarguable “I Just Called to Say I Love You” from Gene Wilder’s “The Woman in Red,” but Craig Brewer’s remake of Ross’s film could swing around for some retribution.
As it turns out, another pair of original songs were written this time around, though considerably different from the poppy jams of 1984. The first, “Fake I.D.,” is a twangy country track performed by Big & Rich featuring Gretchen Wilson. It’s used during a big dance sequence in the film. The second, Zac Brown’s “Where the River Goes,” is a soulful little tune from the country/southern rocker. It’s used early on to establish the main character’s journey to his new home in the south, before the story really begins to take off.
Since both songs are used within the context of the narrative, rather than as throwaway tracks over closing credits, they’ll have a leg up when the music branch votes for nominees later in the season. Remember, members attend a screening of clips featuring the eligible songs’ usage in their respective films, so if your tune has some visual storytelling built around it, you’re at least putting your best foot forward with voters.
“Fake I.D.” and “Where the River Goes” join a steadily growing list of contenders that already includes Alan Menken’s “Star Spangled Man” from “Captain America: The First Avenger” and Chris Cornell’s “The Keeper” from “Machine Gun Preacher,” among others. We’ll continue charting new contenders as they pop up before digging into the category to set the field in a Tech Support column later in the season.
Have a listen to both “Footloose” songs below. The film is set for release on Friday, October 14.
As a child of the 80’s, I’m having a hard time with this one.
Whoops! Posted to soon. It’s not like the original was some masterpiece, but I just can’t quite get on board with this remake. I mean, Kevin Bacon? It just won’t be Footloose without La Bacon, at least for me.
It’s better than the 1984 original. MUCH better. Craig Brewer has worked some wicked magic with this one, that’s for sure!
La Bacon? Wouldn’t it be El Bacon?
La Bacon? El Bacon? Thanks for making me smile, guys. Funny stuff.
It’s La Bacon, as immortalized in his awesome Will & Grace episode :)
Both songs are quite strong, I think, especially when viewed in context of the film – a film that is infectious and very entertaining. Much more than the original and even if these two songs aren’t quite “Footloose” and “Let’s Hear It For the Boy” (pop classics, for sure) then, well, not many songs are. Of these two “Fake ID” works best within the film, but “Where the River Goes” seems much more up Oscar’s alley.
I could’ve sworn there were a few more original tunes in there though.
With Ides of March not looking like a BP and 50/50 failing at the BO, we’re looking at Dolphin’s Tale and Footloose getting a lot of nods.
Who says Ides isn’t looking like Best Pic? You’ll see.
I’m buying your BP endorsement. Feeling a little less confident in Clooney’s Best Director status, though.
Just because they might be doing better at the box office, does not make them the better film.
Since when did Box office revenue = oscar? Because if that’s the case…how come Transformers has never been nominated for an oscar?
Craig Brewer better get his story straight if he wants “Fake I.D.” to be eligible for the Oscar. I recently attended a Q&A for the film and he indicated the song was one Big & Rich already had around (at least that’s the impression I got).
Caught a screening of this last night. Given its use in the movie, I see “Fake ID” having a shot at a nod.
“Where the River Goes” is a strong piece of music that builds and adds upon the tropes of its arrangement and style. It may not be obviously catchy, but its subtleties and solid writing and singing become apparent on close listening. Would be a worthy nominee.
“Fake I.D.” starts strong and catchy and made me wish for a chorus that would blow the lid like gangbusters. Unfortunately the one-note chorus kind of blows it for me. Only in the end with the added harmonies do I regain interest.
Hey Kris, what do you think of Mary J. Blige’s “The Living Proof” from The Help?
I’m not so convinced that the selection of “I Just Called To Say I Love You” was inarguable. Stevie Wonder – yes, legend: but, in a very strong year for the category, I can’t help feeling that the best nominated song was the theme from “Ghostbusters”!
I agree about “I Just Called…”. It’s one of Stevie’s lesser, Muzaky compositions. Which probably explains its popularity and Oscar win.
I seem to recall reading somewhere (I think the Rhino Oscar Song CD box set) that “I Just Called…” wasn’t even an original song, that it was a “trunk song” that Wonder had lying around until Gene Wilder, you know, called…
Either way, the song is, to me, inarguably the worst Best Song winner.
Thanks for posting these – not at all what I expected, and I like them both. ‘Where the River Goes’ sounds more like what you’d hear on stage at the Kodak, but I’ve admittedly not seen the movie. Though given the better-than-expected reviews, maybe I should check it out.
I thought Rio had three really good, diverse and beautiful songs.
This movie deserves some type of accolades. Saw it and loved it. SO much better than the original. The original is way too fast paced and glosses over every little story detail. This one is so much more focused and just as fun if not more fun. Fake I.D. can definitely get in. Ah it’s a really lovable movie. Let me stop gushing.