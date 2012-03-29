Could Emily Blunt, Emma Stone, or Amy Adams be the new Nora Charles for ‘Thin Man’ remake?

How do you kill a 42 year old fat man who is waaaaaaay too emotionally invested in what happens with a remake of “The Thin Man”?
You hire Rob Marshall to direct it.
No matter what we hear about casting on this film, I’m going to be nervous to the point of irritated the entire time it’s in production. I’ll do my best to be fair, but the bitter sting of the awful “Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” is still way too fresh for me to just assume Marshall will do right by one of my favorite films of all time.
No, scratch that. The “Thin Man” series is one of my favorite anythings of all time. It’s right up there with things like fire and penicillin and indoor plumbing. Nick and Nora Charles are my favorite married couple in Hollywood history, and no matter what I think of the individual films in the series, I will take any opportunity to watch William Powell as Nick and Myrna Loy as Nora.
For those of you not familiar with the series, Nick Charles was a police detective, and a darn good one. Then he met the lovely Nora, a socialite with a huge inheritance and a liver that seemed to be able to keep pace with his. Soon as you could say “bathtub gin,” Nick retired from the dangerous work in order to manage Nora’s estate and they were married. In the first “Thin Man” film, a family that Nick knows turns to him for help with the eccentric inventor father goes missing. He doesn’t want to solve a crime, but Nora’s so entertained at the idea of him doing it and getting to watch him work that she sort of goads him into getting involved. They stay pretty much non-stop liquored up, the most charming of charming drunk couples, and their dog Asta goes along for the cute. It’s a very funny film noir, created by Dashiell Hammett, the same guy who wrote “The Maltese Falcon” and “Red Harvest.” While Hammett wrote a thick stack of short fiction, he only wrote five novels, and “The Thin Man” remains a work of almost singular inspiration. It’s little wonder the film was so good… they stuck closely to the rich and funny book that Hammett wrote, and they absolutely nailed down the characters he wrote.
Nora’s no mere second banana. She and her husband have a thoroughly modern relationship in these films. She’s the one with money, but she doesn’t care about that. What she wants is to enjoy her life, and Nick wants to enjoy it with her. He’s not exploiting her or taking advantage of her. He represents something she needed in her life, a sense of rough, out-of-control excitement. The dynamics between them are crackling with energy, and it’s only because of the era when the films were made that they weren’t more explicit about the vigor of the love life that binds Nick and Nora. It’s obvious in the way they deal with each other that they are both loopy head over heels for each other, and that they know they’ve found the exact right person. They fit like puzzle pieces.
I have little faith that Rob Marshall is going to get that relationship right in a new movie, and with Johnny Depp already onboard as Nick, the real question here is who can possibly be the right Nora? It sounds, based on the laundry list that Deadline posted, like every actress in Hollywood is about to start meeting on the movie. It’s the exact list you’d expect it to be, and it’s sad that even in 2012, when non-conventional thinking is practically conventional, there’s not a single non-white name on the list. I guess it would open a can of worms if it’s a period film, but still… just some sign they’re thinking outside the norm here would be nice.
And of that entire list, there is one person who pops, who I think possibly could be the right person for the part.
Watch Emily Blunt in “The Adjustment Bureau.” The role as written is fine, I guess, but nothing special. It only becomes special because Blunt and Damon have real chemistry, and whatever it is between them becomes defining. I got a chance to watch her work on the set of “The Five-Year Engagement,” and again, she was able to help create the feeling of real long-term commitment between her character and Jason Segel. I think she has a warmth and a wit that elevates her above some of the other candidates, but she’s also a very powerful figure in her own right. She’s not going to be outmatched by Johnny Depp. There’s no danger of his Nick Charles skewing the gravity too drastically.
In the long run, I know it won’t really matter what happens with this film. The “Thin Man” movies I love aren’t going anywhere, and if this is terrible, I can just tune it out. But I wish someone else was seeing those actresses next week and directing the film so I could get excited about the possibility of a brand-new Nick and Nora Charles.
In the meantime, Johnny Depp’s new “Dark Shadows” will be in theaters soon.
The Deadline piece said that Kristen Wiig was in contention. As great as Emily Blunt is, I think Kristen would blow her out of the water. On top of her impeccable comic timing, she’s already shown her chops as a seriously good actor, and she can talk about a million words a minute if she needs to. And she’s at least SOMEWHAT close to Depp’s age (ten years, but that’s way closer than most of the other contenders).
I actually thought Eva Green seemed like a great choice. She went toe-to-toe with James freaking Bond and wasn’t overpowered… and her and Depp (theoretically) already have chemistry from DARK SHADOWS.
i dread this film. DREAD IT. and i mourn, for i am sure they are going to take something perfect and completely ruin it. there are no modern actors who could pull off the magic chemistry of Powell & Loy, and i suspect that they are going to try and do a “modern” take on it. it worked all right for Moonlighting, but let’s just stop there…. please??
Let’s stop making movies completely; since Hollywood has already perfected it.
Emma Stone would be great (even if she probably looks a bit too young for the part) but the gal can swing for the fences and she’d certainly be able to keep Depp from blowing her off the screen.
The 25-year age difference is… uncomfortable.
True dat. On the flipside, older dudes never hook up with hot younger chicks? Personally, I think Stone’s just a great actress and I’d love to see both her and Depp bounce off each other, since they can both play very broad easily but pull off dramatic stuff when called for.
What was the age difference between Powell and Myrna Loy?
She was born in 1905, he was born in 1892 so, according to my terrible math skills, that is 13 years. Also, uh, ^^^ oops
Can you name the director of the original film without having to go to imdb?
My point being that The Thin Man films were always more screenplay driven than director driven.
And why blame Marshall for the last Pirates movie? Did it fail to live up to the high standards of ‘at worlds end’? Judge Marshall’s ability (or lack of) on Chicago and Memoirs of a Geisha.
I agree with Drew on this one… POTC: OST was such a miserable failure because there was no sense of urgency or fun or creativity, like there was with Verbinski in charge… hell, Marshall made the movie that was mostly shot on location look like a soundstage! Dread can aptly sum his involvement with this or any other project
It’s always kids playing dress up when your dealing with iconography.
As much as I like Johnny Depp and Emily Blunt, taking on iconic cinematic characters is usually a bad idea; the performances have imprinted themselves too much in the psyche of the cinephile.
A good example of this is True Grit from a couple of years ago. That movie had everything going for it: directed by the Coen brothers, Jeff Bridges in the lead role, Roger Deakins’ cinematography, etc., and it got very good reviews upon its initial release. Yet, it’s hard not to see True Grit as anything but lesser Coen’s. The shadow of John Wayne’s Rooster Cogburn haunts every frame of the picture.
The problem in taking on these iconic roles has to do with acting styles too. Depp and Bridges come from the method school, which requires an actor to disappear into a role. Wayne and William Powell, on the other hand, used their own personas to define the characters they played. Rooster Cogburn and Nick Charles were larger than life characters, because the men playing them were larger than life personalities.
Of course there are exceptions to the rule: James Bond, a cinematic icon, has changed hands many times over the years, with vastly different actors and schools of acting fueling the performances. The main difference between a James Bond and a Nick Charles, however, is that James Bond never fell out of fashion, and we didn’t have as much time to associate James Bond with one actor the way we do with Nick Charles (although there are many Bond fans who will swear up and down that Sean Connery will never be supplanted as the definitive Bond).
There’s nothing wrong with doing a remake, if the producers feel they can legitimately improve on the source material. But the producers need also realize certain properties they choose come with a lot of baggage and emotional investment from the audience.
By the way, I just heard they’re going to remake Back to the Future. Good luck casting Marty McFly.
How about an actress within a few years of Depp’s age? He’s what, 47, 48 maybe? Most of these are mid 20s. A bit weird.
She’s not my favourite actress, but Gwyneth Paltrow would be a great fit for Nora. Her Iron Man performances have shown that she can handle the rapid fire patter of the Thin Man films (god they better not screw that up).
Frankly though, Emily Blunt can do just about anything.
Emily Blunt has yet to disappoint in anything. She is pretty phenominal
Other than Carey Mulligan (who’s very talented but too low-key to really match with Depp) and Emma Stone (who looks way to young), this is a pretty good list. The good thing about it is that everyone there has proven to be a good character actress when required, and not merely a star.
I say Emily Blunt.
La nina asesina de los locos adams. Crecio justo como me lo recomendó el doctor.