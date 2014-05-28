Could Netflix be throwing a ‘Wet Hot American Summer’ reunion?

(CBR) Camp Firewood might just be back in business! According to Variety, the summer camp that hosted a series of wacky and surreal events in “Wet Hot American Summer” might reopen on Netflix.

The 2001 film was written by David Wain and Michael Showalter, two members of The State, the sketch-comedy group that amassed a huge and loyal fanbase with their mid-1990s MTV series of the same name. Both Wain and Showalter are in talks with the streaming service for a potential 10-episode series along the lines of “Arrested Development.”

Wain directed the film, which included most of the members of The State, along with Janeane Garofalo, Amy Poehler, Elizabeth Banks, Bradley Cooper, David Hyde Pierce, Paul Rudd, Christopher Meloni and Molly Shannon. With such a large cast, the “Arrested Development” model of bringing in different groups of actors for a few days of filming seems to be a solid fit.

There”s been talk of continuing the story either as a sequel or a prequel from Wain and Showalter over the past few years, including announcements that they”ve been working on a script. Netflix did not comment on the story.