2005 was quite a year: George W. Bush was inaugurated for a second term, Iraq held its first free Parliamentary elections in 5 decades, and a little movie called “The Internship” struck box office gold with its killer topical jokes and exploration of the never-before-seen tech company universe. And right on the heels of “Wedding Crashers,” too!

Hey, if you go to see “The Internship” this weekend? Ask if you can pay the 2005 ticket price.

(via The Onion)