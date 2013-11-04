Coulson recounts his near-death in ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. clip

(CBR) “I looked into the eye of this island, and what I saw … was beautiful.”

Those are the immortal words of “Lost’s” John Locke, but Agent Phil Coulson will make a similar remark on the next episode of “Marvel”s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”, airing Tuesday. Marvel released a sneak-peek clip from the upcoming episode, titled “FZZT,” featuring Coulson recounting his near-death experience for a man who also seems to be near the end of his life.

“Listen to me. I”ve been where you are right now, so please believe me when I tell you, you don”t have to be afraid,” Coulson tells the man, played by “24” and “Person of Interest” veteran Vincent Laresca. “I got hurt once. Pretty bad. I died. Some say it was only for eight seconds, but I know it was more than that. I know I wasn”t here anymore. I was there.”

“What”s it like?” the man asks, prompting Coulson”s Lockeian response: “It”s beautiful.”

The nature of Coulson”s resurrection remains a key mystery on “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”, one the writers are taking their precious time to reveal. Perhaps new clues will emerge in “FZZT,” if not a full answer. Look for even more teases about Coulson”s time in the afterlife in the Nov. 19 episode, called “The Well,” which ties into the plot of “Thor: The Dark World”. Here”s the synopsis of that episode: