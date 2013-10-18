Katy Perry’s 10 best songs from ‘Hot n Cold’ to ‘Roar’

Only three albums into her career, Katy Perry is one of the most successful artists in pop history. She is the only act to have a song in the Billboard Hot 100 top 10 for 69 consecutive weeks and she is the only female artist in history to take five songs to No. 1 from a single album.

From candy-coated confections like “California Gurls” to playful gender-bending tracks like “I Kissed a Girl,” broken-hearted anthems such as “Part Of Me” and even a spacy, alien-loving “E.T.,” Perry has kept us fascinated with her colorful look at life.

As Perry prepares to release her fourth studio album, “Prism,” on Oct. 22, we pick her best tunes in this special Katy Perry playlist.