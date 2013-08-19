Countdown to MTV’s Video Music Awards: Best Male Video

As MTV”s 2013 Video Music Awards approach, we”ll countdown to the Aug. 25 ceremony, which airs live at 9 p.m. ET from Brooklyn”s Barclays Center.

Justin Timberlake and Macklemore & Ryan Lewis lead the nominations with six each, closely followed by Bruno Mars, Pink, Robin Thicke, Miley Cyrus and Thirty Seconds To Mars.

Among the artists performing on the show are Lady Gaga, who will open the awards; Timberlake, Mars, and Cyrus.

We”ll look at a different category each day leading up to Aug. 25.

BEST MALE VIDEO

Justin Timberlake, “Mirrors”
Robin Thicke feat. T.I. and Pharrell, “Blurred Lines”
Bruno Mars, “Locked Out of Heaven”
Ed Sheeran, “Lego House”
Kendrick Lamar, “Swimming Pools”

The Contenders: JT”s “Mirrors” is an epic production that spawns the story of a couple”s tumultuous  life together before evolving into an artsy dance number. Like “Mirrors,” Kendrick Lamar”s “Swimming Pools” takes an artsy approach to the story of his drunk father and Lamar”s relationship with alcohol. Robin Thicke”s clip features nearly naked women, which would make it the instant frontrunner, but there”s been enough backlash that it may suffer among female voters. Bruno Mars” “Locked Out Of Heaven” is a fuzzy club performance with ’70s gauzy effects. Ed Sheeran”s video for “Lego House” is sweet, lowkey, and slighty creepy, but it doesn”t really compare with the others, unless you”re a huge Sheeran fan. In that case, the scenes of stalker Rupert Grint impersonating Sheehan as he walks through town in his red hoodie straight onto stage (and into the arms of awaiting security) will have you rooting for the British songwriter. Timberlake”s video is the most elaborate and artistic of the bunch, but the second half could also strike some as pretentious. When in doubt, go for the boobies, especially since the award is fan voted, and the fact that “Blurred Lines” is not just the song of the summer, it”s the song of 2013.

Who Should Win: “Mirrors,” Justin Timberlake
Who Will Win: “Blurred Lines,” Robin Thicke

