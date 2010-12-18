Country stars sign on to appear in new HBO mini-series, ‘To Appomattox’

We have to imagine they will all be on the Confederacy side, but a number of country artists have signed on to star and/or create music for HBO”s forthcoming Civil War mini-series, “To Appomattox.”

The series, about the final battle of the Civil War, stars Michael C. Hall as General Ulysses S. Grant, William Petersen as General William Tecumseh Sherman, Paul Giamatti as James “Pete” Longstreet and Bill Paxton as Stonewall Jackson.

Among the country artists who will have roles are the members of Rascal Flatts, Dwight Yoakam, Kix Brooks (formerly of Brooks & Dunn), and Laura Bell Bundy, according to The Boot. All will also contribute to the soundtrack. Five for Fighting”s John Ondrasik will also provide a song for the series.

In a real southern twist, NASCAR has affiliated with the series, and, according to the show”s website, certain NASCAR drivers will sign on to play certain roles, including Carl Edwards, who will play General John B. Gordon. We’re not making this last bit up.

And speaking of Rascal Flatts, the lads will sing with Justin Bieber on his forthcoming duets album on “That Should Be Me,” from “My World 2.0” (now many times is the Biebster going to repurpose songs from this first two albums?) Rascal Flatts lead singer told MSN’s One Country he’s a Bieber fan: “The kid is really talented,” LeVox says. “He plays five or six different instruments really well.”