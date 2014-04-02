Courtney Love reforms Hole with mid-’90s era line-up

Courtney Love is reuniting the mid-1990″s-era iteration of Hole.

It”s unclear yet if the intention is to record new material or to tour or to do both, but Love told The Quietus that she, Melissa Auf Der Maur, Eric Erlandson and Patty Schemel have been rehearsing new material.

“I started playing with Patty and Melissa and Eric, just to see how that was,” she said. “We already played like three or four times in the last week.”

Love plans to release a new single, “Wedding Day,” shortly before her May U.K. tour, but she doesn”t mention if the tune is one of the songs she and her former band mates worked on.

Auf Der Maur, Erlandson, and Patty Schemel last recorded with Love on 1998″s “Celebrity Skin” before having various falling outs with the singer and breaking up in 2002.

Love formed Hole in 1989 with Erlandson. Auf Der Maur replaced bassist Kristen Pfaff, who died of a drug overdose in 1994.

The Love/Erlandson/Auf Der Maur/Schemel line-up reunited ever so briefly in 2012 when Love joined the other three for two songs at the afterparty following the premiere of “Hits So Hard,” a documentary about drummer Schemel.

Previously, Love released 2010's “Nobody's Daughter” under the band name Hole, although Erlandson, Auf Der Maur and Schemel were not on the set.