Courtney Love takes to her Facebook page to apologize to her ‘eternal lover’ Billy Corgan

03.16.10 8 years ago

The ongoing living drama known as Courtney Love continues as the singer attempts to mend fences with former collaborator/boyfriend Billy Corgan via her Facebook page.

As you may be aware, Corgan threw down the gauntlet several days ago when he told Rolling Stone that he was done with Love and that if she”d released the songs they worked together on for Hole’s new album, “Nobdoy’s Daughter,” there was going to be trouble “because I haven”t given my permission.” Now, he may have just been negotiating in the press and for all we know it”s since been resolved, but Love felt the need to to apologize to Corgan, calling the pair  “eternal lovers” and “eternal warriors.”

Here”s her Facebook post, courtesy of The Daily Swarm. Someone”s clearly ready to make nice.

Dearest Billy:

I love you, I love your strong and eternal heart, even love the fucked up gnarly amazing magnificent bigger-than-god louder-than-love karma of the songs you write and allow me to fly with. We have again created beauty from the agony between us, all the buried and unburied anguish, all that is true, that is gold, that is meant to be is within this endless and somehow eternal cycle of Billy & Courtney.I hope you will take my sincerest apologies for all the thousand ways I sometimes offend you, because I know you are a king, a prince, and my beautiful noble boy. No one will ever force my hand, nothing will come between the truth of what we are:
Eternal lovers
Eternal fighters
Eternal warriors.
Let the forces and the shock and awe loose from its cages, all credit where it is due. I love and you and can never thank you enough.Your soul (and you know this).
Xxx CLC

