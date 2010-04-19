Courtney Love takes to the road to promote ‘Nobody’s Daughter’

04.19.10 8 years ago

We”re guessing that “Courtney Love sets headlining Mid-Atlantic tour” doesn”t have quite the same ring as “Courtney Love sets headlining North American summer tour.” Or there”s a lot more coming from Love”s pr team. Today, her label announced a “North American” tour by Love and the re-configured Hole with only four dates on it. We don”t know if that”s the tour in toto or if the plan is to annoyingly roll out dates every week or so  a la Lilith 2010.

Regardless, Hole”s first album in a decade, “Nobody”s Daughter,” comes out April 27.  We have to qualify that Love is the only remaining member in Hole, but since it was always her band, we guess she still has the right to use the name. In addition to dates in L.A. and N.Y. around the release of the album,  below are the announced dates in Hole”s “North American” tour. Maybe we”re being too harsh. These cities are all in North America, after all.

Hole’s tour:

June 22  Electric Factory  Philadelphia
June 23  House of Blues    Boston
June 25  Welmont Theater  Montclair, N.J.
June 27  930 Club, Washington, D.C.
 

Around The Web

TAGSCOURTNEY LOVEHOLELilithnobodys daughter

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP