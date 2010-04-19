Courtney Love takes to the road to promote ‘Nobody’s Daughter’

We”re guessing that “Courtney Love sets headlining Mid-Atlantic tour” doesn”t have quite the same ring as “Courtney Love sets headlining North American summer tour.” Or there”s a lot more coming from Love”s pr team. Today, her label announced a “North American” tour by Love and the re-configured Hole with only four dates on it. We don”t know if that”s the tour in toto or if the plan is to annoyingly roll out dates every week or so a la Lilith 2010.

Regardless, Hole”s first album in a decade, “Nobody”s Daughter,” comes out April 27. We have to qualify that Love is the only remaining member in Hole, but since it was always her band, we guess she still has the right to use the name. In addition to dates in L.A. and N.Y. around the release of the album, below are the announced dates in Hole”s “North American” tour. Maybe we”re being too harsh. These cities are all in North America, after all.

Hole’s tour:

June 22 Electric Factory Philadelphia

June 23 House of Blues Boston

June 25 Welmont Theater Montclair, N.J.

June 27 930 Club, Washington, D.C.

