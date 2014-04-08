Covering the many faces of ‘Death of Archie’

(CBR) Archie Comics will end its “Life With Archie” series in July with issues #36 and #37, with that story — featuring adult versions of the Riverdale gang — set to conclude with the company's title character, Archie Andrews, giving his life to save a friend

Though Archie will live on in the publisher's other titles, Archie Comics has commemorated the occasion with 12 different covers between #36, #37 and the graphic novel collecting the final “Life With Archie” story. The artists welcoming Archie to the great beyond are: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Mike Allred, Ramón Pérez, Adam Hughes, Alex Ross, Cliff Chiang, Fiona Staples, Francesco Francavilla, Jill Thompson, Tommy Lee Edwards, Walt Simonson and Jeff Schultz.