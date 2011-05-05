‘Cowboys and Aliens’ writers to reboot ‘Tomb Raider’

Lara Croft is officially on the Reboot Express.

“Cowboys and Aliens” screenwriters Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby will pen the new “Tomb Raider” film, with Graham King (“The Departed”) and Tim Headington producing, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

King’s GK Films nabbed the film rights to the long-running video game franchise from Square Enix several months ago, and appear to be putting the reboot on the fast-track for a planned 2013 release.

“We are very excited to be rebooting what is already a hugely successful film franchise and continuing the ‘Tomb Raider” phenomenon,” King said in a statement.

In the statement, the writers call the reboot an “origin story for Lara Croft that solidifies her place alongside Ellen Ripley and Sarah Connor in the pantheon of great female action heroes.”

While no one has been cast as the buxom adventurer, they have big, um, shoes to fill: Angelina Jolie famously played the heroine 2001’s “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” and its 2003 big-screen sequel.

Fergus and Ostby’s other writing credits include Alfonso Cuaron’s Oscar-nominated “Children of Men,” “Iron Man” and work on the upcoming live-action “Akira” remake.

“Cowboys and Aliens,” starring Harrison Ford, Olivia Wilde and Daniel Craig, opens nationwide July 29.

HitFix has some ideas about who should be cast, but who do you think should play Lara Croft?