Craig Ferguson tells Seth Meyers: “You”re going to go f*cking crazy, Seth”

Meyers admitted to his 12:30 counterpart, “I definitely don”t think I”m there yet” and Ferguson said it usually takes a few years to get the hang of hosting a daily talk show. “I think anyone who does a TV show over and over and over again, you”re going to go crazy,” Ferguson told Meyers.

CBS is replacing Rihanna with an 80-person Croatian orchestra

CBS” “Thursday Night Football” will now open with an instrumental theme instead of a song by Jay-Z and Rihanna after she blasted the network on Twitter.

Report: Joan Rivers” personal doctor took a selfie before performing a biopsy without her knowledge

CNN is confirming a prior report that Rivers” own doctor, and not a doctor from the Yorkville Endoscopy clinic, performed the biopsy on Rivers” vocal cords without her consent.

NFL super agent Drew Rosenhaus” wife is competing on “The Amazing Race”

Rosenhaus, the subject of a “60 Minutes” profile two years ago, revealed that his new wife Lisa Thomson is competing with her younger sister.

Details of George Clooney”s “Downton Abbey” spoof revealed

Clooney is expected to share screen time with “Lord Crawley” – whom he directed in “The Monuments Men” – and Lady Mary.

“Project Greenlight”s” finalists include a film starring a San Francisco 49er

Tight end Vernon Davis plays “Captain Torpedo” in a two-minute film submitted for the Ben Affleck/Matt Damon competition.

“How I Met Your Mother” is giving away props

Enter the “HIMYM” props sweepstakes.

Thanks to Jimmy Fallon, Barbra Streisand”s album soars to No. 1 on Amazon, No. 2 on iTunes

Looks like Streisand”s decision to go back on late-night after half a century may has paid off.

No “Scrubs” reunion: “Ground Floor” trades Christa Miller for Emily Rutherford

Miller won”t be reuniting with her “Scrubs” co-star John C. McGinley, after all.

ABC orders “L.A. Crime”

The “true-crime” procedural will explore sex, politics and popular culture at different times in Los Angeles history.

Watch the “Friends” theme song band perform “I”ll Be There For You”

The Rembrandts were the latest visitors to the pop-up Central Perk in NYC.

Which part of the “New Girl” season premiere was taken out of its creator”s real-life?

“It sounds like I”m bragging that I have a lot of friends, but that story definitely came from my own life,” Liz Meriwether says of the refrigerator wall of save-the-dates.

MTV had a say in how “Finding Carter” ended its first season

The cable network requested a “great cliffhanger.”

“True Blood”s” Nathan Parsons lands on an Amazon sitcom

He”ll star in Civil War family drama “Point Of Honor” from Carlton Curse.