Bryan Cranston keeps it bad with Errol Morris dark comedy ‘Holland, Michigan’

and 02.26.14 4 years ago

(CBR) Bryan Cranston has gone from a drug kingpin to running from a giant monster, and soon he”ll be playing a suspected serial killer in the next film from “The Thin Blue Line” director Errol Morris.

During a Reddit AMA on Sunday, Morris broke the news about his next project, a darkly humorous thriller called “Holland, Michigan”. “I”m making a dramatic feature this year with Bryan Cranston, Naomi Watts and Edgar Ramirez,” the “Thin Blue Line” director wrote.

The film focuses on Watts, who begins to think her husband (Cranston) is a serial killer. Meanwhile, she kicks off an affair with Ramirez who has a dark, violent history. Andrew Sodroski wrote the script which topped the 2013 Black List.

(via TheWrap)

TOPICS#Bryan Cranston
Andrew Sodroski Bryan Cranston EDGAR RAMIREZ ERROL MORRIS Holland Michigan NAOMI WATTS

