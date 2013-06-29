Watch: Crazy Garey Busey delivers a monologue about surfing

#Surfing
06.29.13 5 years ago

It’s the weekend: so sit back, relax, and let yourself be transported to a tropical vacationland by the sounds of Garey Busey talking about surfing. Specifically, about how surfing cured him of his addiction to the cocaine and the bad women, and also brought him closer to God — who, as we all know, is a total beach bum. The video was made by a fellow named Josh Pomer, who has a YouTube channel devoted to the sport of looking cool on a fiberglass platform.

This might be the worst Cialis commercial ever.

