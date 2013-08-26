‘CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story’ gets a second new trailer

08.26.13

“This is how a group can sell 10 million albums and be broke.”

So goes the second trailer for VH1’s “CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story,” which features the trio’s hit songs “Creep,” “Waterfalls” and “Scrubs.”

Keke Palmer, Lil Mama and Drew Sidora star as Chilli, Left Eye and T-Boz, respectively, in the retelling of the R&B/hip-hop hitmakers, whose heyday in the the 1990s were tested by their massive popularity and financial situation. Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes died in 2002, and the two members have gone on to license their story to the network.

Ahead of the telefilm’s Oct. 21 premiere, TLC is planning an album release of old hits and new songs that will include guest performers and producers like Lil Mama, Lady Gaga and Ne-Yo taking up bars where Left Eye may have otherwise.

Chilli and T-Boz presented on last night’s MTV VMAs, as well.

Watch the first trailer for “CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story” here.

