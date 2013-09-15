Creative Arts Emmys 2013: Complete winners’ list

A full list of winners at the 2013 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards:



Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality-Competition Program

Ryan Seacrest, American Idol

Betty White, Betty White”s Off Their Rockers

Tom Bergeron, Dancing With The Stars

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Project Runway – WINNER

Cat Deeley, So You Think You Can Dance

Anthony Bourdain, The Taste



Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

Nathan Lane, The Good Wife

Michael J. Fox The Good Wife

Rupert Friend, Homeland

Robert Morse, Mad Men

Harry Hamlin, Mad Men

Dan Bucatinsky, Scandal – WINNER

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series

Margo Martindale, The Americans

Diana Rigg, Game Of Thrones

Carrie Preston, The Good Wife – WINNER

Linda Cardellini, Mad Men

Jane Fonda, The Newsroom

Joan Cusack, Shameless

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

Bob Newhart, The Big Bang Theory – WINNER

Nathan Lane, Modern Family

Bobby Cannavale, Nurse Jackie

Louis C.K., Saturday Night Live

Justin Timberlake, Saturday Night Live

Will Forte, 30 Rock

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

Molly Shannon, Enlightened

Dot-Marie Jones, Glee

Melissa Leo, Louie – WINNER

Melissa McCarthy, Saturday Night Live

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Elaine Stritch, 30 Rock

Outstanding Variety Special

The Kennedy Center Honors – WINNER

Louis C.K.: Oh My God

Mel Brooks Strikes Back! With Mel Brooks And Alan Yentob

Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update Thursday (Part One)

12-12-12: The Concert For Sandy Relief

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special

The 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Louis C.K.: Oh My God – WINNER

Night Of Too Many Stars: America Comes Together For Autism Programs Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update Thursday (Part One)

66th Annual Tony Awards



Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special

Louis J. Horvitz, The Kennedy Center Honors – WINNER

Bucky Gunts and Hamish Hamilton, London 2012 Olympic Games Opening Louis C.K., Ceremony Louis C.K.: Oh My God

Don Mischer, The Oscars

Michael Dempsey, 12-12-12: The Concert For Sandy Relief

Outstanding Special Class Programs

The 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards

London 2012 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony

The Oscars

Rodgers & Hammerstein”s Carousel (Live From Lincoln Center)

66th Annual Tony Awards – WINNER

Outstanding Special Class – Short-Format Live-Action Entertainment Programs

Between Two Ferns

Burning Love

Childrens Hospital – WINNER

The Daily Show Correspondents Explain

Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show Starring Beyoncé

30 Rock: The Webisodes

Outstanding Special Class – Short-Format Nonfiction Programs

Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee

Jay Leno”s Garage

The Office: The Farewells

Remembering 9/11 – WINNER

30 Rock: The Final Season

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen

Outstanding Interactive Program

Bravo”s Top Chef Interactive Experience

Game Of Thrones Season Three Enhanced Digital Experience

The Homeland SHO Sync Experience

Killing Lincoln

Night Of Too Many Stars: America Comes Together For Autism – WINNER

The Team Coco Sync Multi-Screen Experience

The Walking Dead Story Sync

Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media – Original Interactive Program (Juried award)

The Lizzie Bennett Diaries – WINNER



Outstanding Children”s Program

Good Luck Charlie

iCarly

Nick News With Linda Ellerbee – Forgotten But Not Gone: Kids, HIV & AIDS – WINNER

The Weight Of The Nation For Kids: Quiz Ed!

A YoungArts Masterclass

Outstanding Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow

Deadliest Catch

Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives

MythBusters

Shark Tank

Undercover Boss – WINNER

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special

All the President”s Men Revisited

Crossfire Hurricane

Death and the Civil War (American Experience)

Ethel

Manhunt: The Inside Story of the Hunt for Bin Laden – WINNER

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

The Abolitionists (American Experience)

American Masters – WINNER

The Men Who Built America

Through The Wormhole With Morgan Freeman

Vice

Outstanding Informational Series Or Special

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown – WINNER

Brain Games

Inside The Actors Studio – WINNER

Oprah”s Master Class

Stand Up To Cancer

Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking (Juried award)

Mea Maxima Culpa: Silence in the House of God – WINNER

Outstanding Writing For Nonfiction Programming

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, Anthony Bourdain

The Dust Bowl, Dayton Duncan

Ethel, Mark Bailey

Mea Maxima Culpa: Silence In The House Of God , Alex Gibney – WINNER

The Men Who Built America • A New War Begins, Stephen David, Patrick Reams, David C. White, Keith Palmer and Randy Counsman

Outstanding Directing For Nonfiction Programming

American Masters: Mel Brooks: Make A Noise, Robert Trachtenberg – WINNER

Ethel, Rory Kennedy

Mea Maxima Culpa: Silence In The House Of God, Alex Gibney

Survivor: Live Finale And Reunion (Caramoan: Fans Vs. Favorites), Glenn Weiss

Survivor: Live Finale And Reunion (Philippines), Michael Simon

Outstanding Animated Program

Bob”s Burgers : O.T.: The Outside Toilet

Kung Fu Panda: Legends Of Awesomeness: Enter The Dragon

Regular Show: The Christmas Special

The Simpsons: Treehouse Of Horror XXIII

South Park: Raising The Bar – WINNER

Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program

Adventure Time: Simon & Marcy

Clarence

Disney Mickey Mouse Croissant de Triomphe – WINNER

Regular Show: A Bunch Of Full Grown Geese

Robot Chicken: Robot Chicken”s ATM Christmas Special

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation (juried award)

Adventure Time: Puhoy, Andy Ristaino * WINNER

Disney Mickey Mouse Croissant de Triomphe, Jenny Gase-Baker * WINNER

Dickey Mickey Mouse Crossant de Triiomphe, Joseph Holt * WINNER

Disney TRON: Uprising, Alberto Mieglo * WINNER

Dragons: Riders of Berk, Andy Bialk * WINNER

The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror, Paul Wee * WINNER

Outstanding Voice-Over Performance

Lily Tomlin, An Apology To Elephants – WINNER

Seth MacFarlane, Family Guy

Alex Borstein, Family Guy: Lois Comes Out Of Her Shell

Bob Bergen, The Looney Tunes Show: We”re In Big Truffle

Sam Elliott, Robot Chicken: Hurtled From A Helicopter Into A Speeding Train

Seth Green, Robot Chicken DC Comics Special

Outstanding Art Direction For A Multi-Camera Series

The Big Bang Theory

How I Met Your Mother

MasterChef – WINNER

Two And A Half Men

2 Broke Girls

Outstanding Art Direction For A Single-Camera Series

Boardwalk Empire – WINNER

The Borgias

Downton Abbey

Game Of Thrones

True Blood



Outstanding Art Direction For A Miniseries Or Movie

American Horror Story: Asylum: I Am Anne Frank (Part 2)

American Horror Story: Asylum: Welcome To Briarcliff

Behind The Candelabra – WINNER

Phil Spector

SEAL Team Six: The Raid On Osama Bin Laden

Outstanding Art Direction For Variety Or Nonfiction Programming

Dancing With The Stars

London 2012 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony – WINNER

The Oscars

Saturday Night Live – WINNER

The Voice

Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series

Girls

Modern Family

Nurse Jackie

30 Rock – WINNER

Veep

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series

Downton Abbey

Game Of Thrones

The Good Wife

Homeland

House Of Cards – WINNER

Outstanding Casting For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Special

American Horror Story: Asylum

Behind The Candelabra – WINNER

The Hour

Political Animals

Top Of The Lake

Outstanding Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series

The Exes

How I Met Your Mother – WINNER

Mike & Molly

Two And A Half Men

2 Broke Girls

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series

Boardwalk Empire

Breaking Bad

Game Of Thrones

Homeland

House Of Cards – WINNER

Mad Men

Outstanding Cinematography For A Miniseries Or Movie

American Horror Story: Asylum

Behind The Candelabra

The Girl

Parade”s End

Top of the Lake – WINNER

Outstanding Cinematography For Nonfiction Programming

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown – WINNER

Ethel

Manhunt: The Inside Story Of The Hunt For Bin Laden

Mea Maxima Culpa: Silence In The House Of God

The Men Who Built America

Outstanding Cinematography For Reality Programming

The Amazing Race

Deadliest Catch – WINNER

Project Runway

Survivor

Top Chef



Outstanding Commercial

The Chase • Grey Poupon

Inspired • Canon – WINNER

Jess Time • Google Chrome

Jogger • Nike

Outstanding Costumes For A Series

Boardwalk Empire

The Borgias – WINNER

Downton Abbey

Game Of Thrones

Once Upon A Time

Outstanding Costumes For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Special

American Horror Story: Asylum

Behind The Candelabra – WINNER

The Girl

Killing Lincoln

Parade”s End

Phil Spector

Outstanding Costumes for a Variety Program or a Special

The 55th Annual Grammy Awards

The Men Who Built America

Portlandia – WINNER

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series

Breaking Bad: Dead Freight

Breaking Bad: Gliding Over All – WINNER

Game Of Thrones: The Rains Of Castamere

House Of Cards: Chapter 1

Mad Men: The Collaborators

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

Arrested Development: Flight Of The Phoenix

Louie: Daddy”s Girlfriend (Part 2)

Modern Family: Party Crasher

The Office: Finale – WINNER

30 Rock: Hogcock! / Last Lunch

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

The Big Bang Theory: The Love Spell Potential

The Colbert Report: Episode 9082

Conan: Occupy Conan

Hot In Cleveland: Magic Diet Candy

How I Met Your Mother: P.S. I Love You – WINNER

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Miniseries Or A Movie

American Horror Story: Asylum: Nor”easter

Behind The Candelabra – WINNER

Killing Lincoln

Phil Spector

Top Of The Lake: Part 5

Outstanding Picture Editing For Short-Form Segments And Variety Specials

The Colbert Report: CGI University (Episode 9083)

The Daily Show With Jon Stewart: Australia & Gun Control”s Aftermath (Part 3) (Episode 18092) – WINNER

London 2012 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony

Louis C.K.: Oh My God

Saturday Night Live: Lincoln (Host: Louis C.K.)

Outstanding Picture Editing For Nonfiction Programming

American Masters: Mel Brooks: Make A Noise

Crossfire Hurricane

Ethel

Mea Maxima Culpa: Silence In The House Of God – WINNER

Richard Pryor: Omit The Logic

Outstanding Picture Editing For Reality Programming

The Amazing Race: Be Safe And Don”t Hit A Cow

Deadliest Catch: Mutiny On The Bering Sea – WINNER

Project Runway: A Times Square Anniversary Party

Project Runway: Europe, Here We Come

Survivor: Zipping Over The Cuckoo”s Nest

Outstanding Hairstyling For A Single-Camera Series

Boardwalk Empire: Resolution – WINNER

The Borgias: The Wolf And The Lamb

Downton Abbey: Episode 4

Game Of Thrones: Second Sons

Mad Men: The Doorway



Outstanding Hairstyling For A Multi-Camera Series Or Special

The Big Bang Theory • The Bakersfield Expedition

Dancing With The Stars • Episode 1608

The Oscars

Saturday Night Live • Host: Jennifer Lawrence – WINNER

The Voice • The Live Shows (Part 1) (Season 3)

Outstanding Hairstyling For A Miniseries Or A Movie

American Horror Story: Asylum

Behind The Candelabra – WINNER

Liz & Dick

Phil Spector

Political Animals

Ring Of Fire

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series

American Idol: Finale

Dancing With The Stars: Episode 1605

Saturday Night Live: Host: Martin Short

So You Think You Can Dance: Season 9 Finale

The Voice: Live Final Performances (Season 3) – WINNER

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special

Andrea Bocelli: Love In Portofino (Great Performances)

London 2012 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony

The Oscars

2013 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show Starring Beyoncé – WINNER

Outstanding Main Title Design

American Horror Story: Asylum

Da Vinci”s Demons – WINNER

Elementary

Halo 4: Forward Unto Dawn

The Newsroom

Vikings

Outstanding Makeup For A Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)

Boardwalk Empire

The Borgias

Game Of Thrones – WINNER

Glee

Mad Men

Once Upon A Time

Outstanding Makeup For A Multi-Camera Series Or Special (Non-Prosthetic)

Dancing With The Stars

How I Met Your Mother

Key & Peele

The Oscars

Saturday Night Live • Host: Justin Timberlake – WINNER

Outstanding Makeup For A Miniseries Or A Movie (Non-Prosthetic)

American Horror Story: Asylum

Behind The Candelabra – WINNER

Liz & Dick

Phil Spector

Ring Of Fire

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup For A Series, Miniseries, Movie Or A Special

American Horror Story: Asylum

Behind The Candelabra – WINNER

Game Of Thrones

Saturday Night Live • Host: Jennifer Lawrence

The Walking Dead

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Arrested Development

The Borgias

Downton Abbey – WINNER

House Of Cards

Last Resort

Mr Selfridge (Masterpiece)

Outstanding Music Composition For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Special (Original Dramatic Score)

The Girl

Mea Maxima Culpa: Silence In The House Of God

Parade”s End

Restless

Ring Of Fire

World Without End – WINNER

Outstanding Music Direction

Christmas In Washington

The Kennedy Center Honors

The Oscars

Rodgers & Hammerstein”s Carousel (Live From Lincoln Center)

66th Annual Tony Awards – WINNER



Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

Nashville: I”ll Never Get Out Of This World Alive / Song Title: Nothing In This World Will Ever Break My Heart Again

The Neighbors: Sing Like A Larry Bird / Song Title: More Or Less The Kind Of Thing You May Or May Not Possibly See On Broadway

Smash: The Parents / Song Title: Hang The Moon

Smash: The Bells And Whistles / Song Title: I Hear Your Voice In A Dream •

30 Rock: Hogock! / Last Lunch / Song Title: Rural Juror

66th Annual Tony Awards • Song Title: If I Had Time – WINNER



Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

The Americans

Copper

Da Vinci”s Demons – WINNER

Elementary

Hemlock

House Of Cards

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Series

Boardwalk Empire – WINNER

Breaking Bad

Game Of Thrones

Nikita

Vikings

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Special

American Horror Story: Asylum – WINNER

Battlestar Galactica: Blood & Chrome

The Bible: Beginnings

SEAL Team Six: The Raid On Osama Bin Laden

World Without End: Medieval Life And Death

Outstanding Sound Editing For Nonfiction Programming (Single Or Multi-Camera)

The Amazing Race

Crossfire Hurricane

The Dust Bowl: The Great Plow Up

History Of The Eagles

The Men Who Built America: Bloody Battles – WINNER

Survivor: Create A Little Chaos



Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Boardwalk Empire – WINNER

Breaking Bad

Game Of Thrones

Homeland

Mad Men

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Miniseries Or A Movie

American Horror Story: Asylum

Battlestar Galactica: Blood & Chrome

Behind The Candelabra * WINNER

The Bible: Beginnings

Phil Spector

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Modern Family

Nurse Jackie – WINNER

The Office

Parks And Recreation

30 Rock

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special

American Idol

The Colbert Report: Episode 8137B

The Daily Show With Jon Stewart: Episode 17153

The 55th Annual Grammy Awards – WINNER

The Oscars

Outstanding Sound Mixing For Nonfiction Programming

The Amazing Race

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

Crossfire Hurricane

Deadliest Catch

History Of The Eagles -WINNER

Survivor

Outstanding Special Visual Effects

Battlestar Galactica: Blood & Chrome

Defiance

Falling Skies

Game Of Thrones – WINNER

Hemlock Grove

Last Resort

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Supporting Role

Banshee – WINNER

Boardwalk Empire

The Borgias

Da Vinci”s Demons

Revolution

Vikings

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Series Or A Variety Program

It”s Always Sunny In Philadelphia

Modern Family

Supah Ninjas – WINNER

Workaholics

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Miniseries Or Movie

Blue Bloods

NCIS

Revolution – WINNER

Southland

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series

The Big Bang Theory – WINNER

The Daily Show With Jon Stewart

Dancing With The Stars

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Saturday Night Live: Host: Martin Short

The Voice

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Special

The Kennedy Center Honors

The Oscars

2013 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show Starring Beyoncé

66th Annual Tony Awards – WINNER