Creative Arts Emmys: Nick Offerman, Malin Akerman and more hit the red carpet

09.15.13 5 years ago

Joel McHale, Heidi Klum, Malin Akerman, Katharine McPhee, Rob Corddry, Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally and, of course, TV legend Bob Newhart were just a few of the celebs to hit the red carpet at the 2013 Creative Arts Emmys on Sunday, in a precursor to next weekend’s main event that highlights categories include Outstanding Guest Actor and Actress, Outstanding Reality Host and Outstanding Variety Special. Check out all the star-studded photos in the gallery below.

The 2013 Creative Arts Emmys are slated to air Saturday, Sept. 21 at 9pm on FXX.

