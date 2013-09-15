Creative Arts Emmys: Nick Offerman, Malin Akerman and more hit the red carpet

Joel McHale, Heidi Klum, Malin Akerman, Katharine McPhee, Rob Corddry, Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally and, of course, TV legend Bob Newhart were just a few of the celebs to hit the red carpet at the 2013 Creative Arts Emmys on Sunday, in a precursor to next weekend’s main event that highlights categories include Outstanding Guest Actor and Actress, Outstanding Reality Host and Outstanding Variety Special. Check out all the star-studded photos in the gallery below.

The 2013 Creative Arts Emmys are slated to air Saturday, Sept. 21 at 9pm on FXX.