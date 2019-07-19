Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Everything is still coming up Stephen King, and that’s definitely the case on San Diego Comic-Con weekend. Not only does the new It Chapter 2 trailer look horrifying, but Shudder has dropped a trailer for the Creepshow anthology series (based on the 1982 film written by King and directed by George Romero). This might be a tougher sell compared to other King-centered properties these days, since Creepshow always felt like a niche title and relied heavily upon campy vibes, but it’s rad that Adrienne Barbeau, who appeared in the movie, climbed aboard the cast. The trailer seems spooky enough but as disjointed as one would expect from an upcoming anthology. Also as expected, the visuals are better than the original film … will that help or hurt this show?

We won’t know until Creepshow debuts on September 26th, but the season (and the Comic-Con panel) will feature a vast assemblage of cast members that include Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul), Tricia Helfer (Lucifer), the aforementioned Barbeau (The Fog), and DJ Qualls (Supernatural, All About Steve). Showrunner Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead) and King’s son, horror author Joe Hill (NOS4A2), will appear within the panel, and here’s details about the first episode:

[T]he two Creepshow stories that will be featured in the show’s premiere episode: the Stephen King story “Gray Matter,” adapted by Byron Willinger and Philip de Blasi (The Commuter) and directed by series showrunner Greg Nicotero, which stars Barbeau, Esposito and Tobin Bell (Saw); and “House of the Head,” written by Josh Malerman (Bird Box) and directed by John Harrison (Book of Blood, Tales from the Crypt). Harrison was also the first assistant director for George Romero on the original Creepshow movie.

The horror pedigree is certainly strong for the Creepshow series, and Shudder has also released a poster ahead of the September 26 premiere.