Cristiano Ronaldo is in the Weirdest Commercial Ever

#Soccer
08.06.14 4 years ago

Here it is, the craziest celebrity endorsement commercial I've ever seen. It stars Cristiano Ronaldo, arguably a huge star who is discerning about the kinds of products he advertises, with a flexible item designed to “exercise the face.” The Japanese thingy bills itself as a “facial fitness” item, or “a Shake Weight for the face.”

Uhhh, right. It is a baffling commercial. And creepy. And Cristiano appears to be loving it. (Though it's important to note he never actually uses the product as directed.)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Soccer
TAGSCRISTIANO RONALDOJapanese commercialSHAKE WEIGHTSOCCER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP