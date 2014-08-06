Cristiano Ronaldo is in the Weirdest Commercial Ever

Here it is, the craziest celebrity endorsement commercial I've ever seen. It stars Cristiano Ronaldo, arguably a huge star who is discerning about the kinds of products he advertises, with a flexible item designed to “exercise the face.” The Japanese thingy bills itself as a “facial fitness” item, or “a Shake Weight for the face.”

Uhhh, right. It is a baffling commercial. And creepy. And Cristiano appears to be loving it. (Though it's important to note he never actually uses the product as directed.)