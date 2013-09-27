Greatest human alert: Crochety old lady flips the bird in a couple’s engagement photo

09.27.13 5 years ago

The people in the middleground of this photo are Kenny Lovelace and Molly Ryan. They’re in the process of becoming engaged at a Colorado Rockies game (dear nerds: that is a baseball team). Congratulations to Kenny and Molly, yadda yadda, and now let’s move on to the true hero in the foreground — a crochety old woman furious that Kenny and Molly’s display of affection was getting in the way of her enjoyment of America’s pastime.

According to Kerinsa Mullins, the photographer hired by Kenny to document the event, the old woman wanted nothing to do with the joyous event. There are apparently upwards of 20 photos of this wonderful old gal shooting nasty looks at the couple. I say: release the photos! The American people need this.

Spirit Animal, I have finally found you.

(via Deadspin)

