‘Croods’ sequel planned at DreamWorks Animation

“The Croods” will return to the big screen.

DreamWorks Animation is eyeing a sequel to the hit animated film about cavemen, which has so far grossed $386 million worldwide.

It features the voices of Nicolas Cage, Ryan Reynolds, Emma Stone, Catherine Keener, Clark Duke and Cloris Leachman.

The film was the first DreamWorks Animation title to be distributed by 20th Century Fox under their recent deal.

The king-sized box office of “The Croods” helped off-set losses that the studio sustained from the costly box office disappointment “Rise Of The Guardians.”

DWA and Fox will likely make the official announcement at this week’s CinemaCon in Las Vegas, according to Deadline.

There have been no details revealed about the sequel’s plot or voice cast, but it’s assumed that many of the original film’s vocal performers will return.

