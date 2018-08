First Lady Michelle Obama stopped by ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’ last night to teach teenaged Sara – host of ‘Ew!’ – and her friend Stacy – that being active and eating right isn’t so “ew!”

Calling it now: Fallon flawlessly channeling his inner Tumblr fangirl as Sara (with no ‘H’ because ‘H’ is EW!) and a pig-tailed Will Ferrell makes out with a poster of Harry Styles will be the highlight of our day.