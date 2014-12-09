Cuba Gooding Jr. to play O.J. Simpson in FX’s ‘American Crime Story’

Cuba Gooding Jr. to play O.J. Simpson, Sarah Paulson cast as Marcia Clark in FX's “American Crime Story”

Paulson will play the lead prosecutor who tried to convict Simpson in Ryan Murphy's 10-episode anthology series “American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson.”

President Obama gives “The Colbert Report” a big ratings bump

Colbert”s viewership soared 50% over its season average with the president as a guest.

Play the “Sons of Anarchy” drinking game

Take a sip of your beer when a SAMCRO member calls someone “brother.”

Neil Patrick Harris” Oscar writers include John Oliver”s exec producer, former “SNL” head writer

“Last Week Tonight”s” Tim Carvell and “SNL” vet Paula Pell are among the members of Harris” Academy Awards writing team.