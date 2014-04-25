CulturePop No. 45 – Joe Satriani on Mick Jagger, Metallica, and House of Cards

and 04.25.14 4 years ago

It's not often you get to talk to an actual rock god, but Melinda and I got that chance this week when we sat down with Joe Satriani, who has been called one of the best rock guitarists ever — and Mick Jagger might agree. In addition to being a part of the multi-platinum supergroup Chickenfoot, Satriani has toured with Jagger, scored 15 Grammy nominations, taught a fleet of other famous guitar players (including Kirk Hammett of Metalica and Larry LaLonde of Primus) and had a massive influence on the industry with his lines of guitars and amplifiers. He's now an author, too. His memoir, “Strange Beautiful Music” is out now — as is a 15-CD set of his collected works. Yeah, he's a busy guy. 

Anyone interested in pursuing a career in music — especially as a guitar player — will want to listen to this interview. Satriani explains the process of changing something as small as a guitar pick, when he practices (and when he doesn't), and why he hates to listen to his own music. If you're only a fan of rock music, you'll love to hear his stories about Jagger and other legends. And hey, he loves TV, too — and not just the Sci-fi you hear referenced in his work. “House of Cards,” anyone? 

Thanks for listening!

Around The Web

TAGSCulturePopJoe Satriani

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP