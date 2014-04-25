CulturePop No. 45 – Joe Satriani on Mick Jagger, Metallica, and House of Cards

It's not often you get to talk to an actual rock god, but Melinda and I got that chance this week when we sat down with Joe Satriani, who has been called one of the best rock guitarists ever — and Mick Jagger might agree. In addition to being a part of the multi-platinum supergroup Chickenfoot, Satriani has toured with Jagger, scored 15 Grammy nominations, taught a fleet of other famous guitar players (including Kirk Hammett of Metalica and Larry LaLonde of Primus) and had a massive influence on the industry with his lines of guitars and amplifiers. He's now an author, too. His memoir, “Strange Beautiful Music” is out now — as is a 15-CD set of his collected works. Yeah, he's a busy guy.

Anyone interested in pursuing a career in music — especially as a guitar player — will want to listen to this interview. Satriani explains the process of changing something as small as a guitar pick, when he practices (and when he doesn't), and why he hates to listen to his own music. If you're only a fan of rock music, you'll love to hear his stories about Jagger and other legends. And hey, he loves TV, too — and not just the Sci-fi you hear referenced in his work. “House of Cards,” anyone?

Thanks for listening!