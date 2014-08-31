Cupid Strikes: Oliver and Felicity lock lips in ‘Arrow’ Season 3 promo

08.31.14 4 years ago

“Arrow” fans: welcome to your “Moonlighting” moment.

Watch Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) and Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards) lock lips in the latest promo for “Arrow” Season 3, which in addition to the saliva-swapping features an all-you-can-eat buffet of people fighting and blowing things up and looking angry and saying really harsh things like “You have failed this city!” while wearing masks. Television, isn't it great?

Check out the promo below. “Arrow” Season 3 premieres Oct. 8 on the CW.

