CW developing live-action series for DC’s ‘Hourman’

(CBR) With the success of “Arrow” and the impending backdoor pilot for “The Flash” coming this season, The CW plans to expand its roster of DC Comics-based dramas with a live-action series based on the character Hourman. According to The Hollywood Reporter , “Hourman” will focus on a “brilliant-yet-troubled pharmaceutical analyst who discovers that the visions that have plagued him since childhood are actually glimpses of tragic events occurring one hour in the future.” The pharmaceutical analyst is also on the rocks with his ex-wife and son, and in order to “win back” his family, he attempts to stop the tragic events from occurring.

In the comics, Hourman does indeed have the ability to see one hour in the future, but it comes from an hourglass gifted to him by the Hourman Android. The original Hourman, biochemist Rex Tyler, discovered a drug called Miraclo, which allowed him to experience superhuman strength and speed for one hour before subsiding. Unfortunately, the substance was addictive — and both Rex and his successor (his son Rick) ended up addicted to Miraclo during their careers (though both were eventually cured).

While there’s currently no sign that “Hourman” will connect to “Arrow” or “The Flash,” the connection to “The Flash” is certainly there should the CW decide to use it. The most recent Hourman, Rick Tyler, is married to Jesse Chambers, the hero known as Liberty Belle, who has the ability to access the Speed Force, which The Flash draws from for his super speed.

“The Sopranos” writer Michael Caleo is onboard to write and executive produce along with Dan Lin and Jennifer Gwartz.