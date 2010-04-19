Cypress Hill, Willie Nelson, ‘Glee’ cast lead diverse April 20 release slate

Cypress Hill leads the list of artists with new releases out April 20 with its first set in several years. The Latin rappers are joined by fresh sets from hot British newcomer V.V. Brown, Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins and country legends Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard.

AC/DC: “Iron Man 2” (Columbia): “Iron Man 2” open May 7, but you can get this CD/DVD set comes out tomorrow and features 15 classic AC/DC tunes, many of which are featured in the Robert Downey Jr. blockbuster.

Aqualung, “Magnetic North” (Verve Forecast): British singer/songwriter Matt Hales, who leads the band Aqualung, returns with a sparkly set of layered pop songs about romantic relationships and their various phases.

V.V. Brown, “Travelling Like the Light” (Capitol): Soulful British singer mines a failed relationship on this blend of retro pop and rock.

Cypress Hill, “Rise Up” (Priority/EMI); Latin rappers Sen Dog and B-Real get a little help from such friends as Tom Morello, Mike Shinoda, Cheech & Chong, Pete Rock, Mark Anthony and Pitbull on their first set in four years.



Roky Erickson and the Okkervil River, “True Love Cast Out All Evil” (Anti-Epitaph): Eccentric founder of 13th Floor Elevators releases first album in 14 years. Okkervil leader Will Sheff produced the set.

Merle Haggard, “I Am What I Am” (Vanguard); Country legend, dubbed “the poet of the common man,” releases his first album for Vanguard and his 76th overall.

Taylor Hawkins & the Coattail Riders, “Red Light Fever” (Shanabelle/RCA): Foo Fighters drummer Hawkins releases his latest set with the Coattail Riders. FF bandmate Dave Grohl guests on the rock set, as do the Cars” Elliot Easton and Queen”s Brian May and Roger Taylor.

Willie Nelson, “Country Music” (Rounder): Nelson and producer T Bone Burnett take on a number of classic country songs most from decade ago.

Various Artists, “Glee: The Music-The Power of Madonna” (Columbia): The cast of “Glee” takes on Madge in this set of seven Madonna songs, including “Express Yourself,” “4 Minutes,” “Like a Prayer” and the instant classic, “Vogue.”

Rufus Wainwright, “All Days are Nights: Songs for Lulu” (Decca): No, this isn”t a salute to the “To Sir with Love” singer. It”s inspired by a Shakespearean sonnet, with some of the songs using the Bard”s words.

