‘Da Vinci Code’ threequel ‘Inferno’ sets start date with Tom Hanks and Ron Howard

#Tom Hanks
08.26.14 4 years ago

Get ready for the “Inferno.”

The third film in the “Da Vinci Code” series is set to begin filming next April in Italy with director Ron Howard and returning star Tom Hanks, according to Deadline. “Inferno” is the fourth book in the massively-popular Dan Brown book series that also includes “Angels & Demons,” “The Da Vinci Code” and “The Lost Symbol,” the latter of which has not been adapted for the screen.

“Inferno” centers on an amnesia-plagued Landgon (Hanks) as he teams up with a female doctor to stop the release of a global plague cooked up by a genius scientist obsessed with Dante's epic poem of the same name.

The first two films in the blockbuster franchise grossed a combined $1.2 billion worldwide, though it should be noted that the box-office take for second installment “Angels & Demons” was significantly lower than that of its predecessor.

Are you looking forward to “Inferno”? Let us know in the comments.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Tom Hanks
TAGSANGELS AND DEMONSDan BrowninfernoInferno filmInferno movieRon HowardThe Da Vinci CodeTOM HANKS

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP