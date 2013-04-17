‘Da Vinci’s Demons’ gets a second season from Starz

Starz has continued its tradition of early renewals for dramas by ordering a second season of “Da Vinci’s Demons.”

Starz formally renewed “Da Vinci’s Demons” only days after its Friday, April 12 premiere. The premium cable network boasts that 2.14 million viewers watched “Da Vinci’s Demons” during its first weekend, most for any Starz original series in its premiere frame.

Even with those big numbers, the David Goyer-created period drama actually had to sweat out its renewal, relative to other recent Starz dramas. Both “Boss” and “Magic City” were picked up for their second seasons before a single episode aired.

“‘Da Vinci”s Demons’ serves up action, adventure and history in a unique and highly entertaining way that only someone like David S. Goyer can,” blurbs Starz CEO Chris Albrecht. “The first season premiered to strong audience engagement and we are excited to bring the next chapter of Leonardo da Vinci”s adventures to audiences around the world.”

Production on “Da Vinci’s Demons” will resume in Wales in May, with the second season launching in 2014.

Adds Goyer, “I’m excited that we get to continue the adventures of the world’s most eccentric and glorious polymath. Long live Leonardo and thanks to Starz for helping to make it happen.”

“Demons,” which focuses on 25-year-old Leonardo Da Vinci as a swaggering artist, inventor, lover and swordsman, stars Tom Riley, Laura Haddock, Lara Pulver and more.