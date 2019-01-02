HBO

The question isn’t whether Jon Snow and Daenerys will found out they’re related — it’s a matter of when. In the Game of Thrones season seven finale, fire and ice got acquainted, in the biblical sense, which complicates things for everyone: Jon, because he’s actually a Targaryen; Dany, because he’s ahead of her in the order of succession (and she’s his aunt); and Tyrion, because he’s in love with the Mother of Dragons. To quote every bad 1990s sitcom, awkward!

“From a dramatic standpoint, it makes things interesting, because the story is no longer about who Jon’s parents are,” co-showrunner D.B. Weiss told TV Insider in an interview about the eighth and final season. “It’s about what happens when Jon finds out.” Kit Harington, who plays the King in the North, isn’t sure how Jon will react. “Jon is someone who plays by the book. He cannot lie,” he said. “Finding out about Dany would be very hard for him.”

It wouldn’t be, uh, great for Daenerys, either:

Jon has bent the knee to Daenerys, who thinks she’s the last Targaryen and claims the throne is hers by blood. “Daenerys’s lifelong dream has been to avenge her family and claim her rightful seat on the Iron Throne,” [actress Emilia] Clarke says. “She truly loves Jon. Were she to find out about his title, it would cut deep.”

Game of Thrones season eight, which co-showrunner David Benioff teases “exceeds anything we’ve attempted before,” returns to HBO in April.

(Via TV Insider)