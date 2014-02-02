Daft Punk and other Grammy acts surge on next week’s album chart

02.02.14 5 years ago

Grammy Award winners and performers will see a big uptick next week as acts like Kacey Musgraves, Daft Punk, and Macklemore & Ryan Lewis gallop back into the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 following exposure on the Jan. 26 show. Even the show itself sees a victory as the “2014 Grammy Nominees” album surges to No. 1, selling up to 95,000 copies.

The soundtrack to “Frozen” continues to do well, dropping from No. 1 to No. 2 (90,000) and trading places with the “Grammy Nominees” set.

The latest from Christian contemporary group Casting Crowns, “Thrive,” will bow at No. 3 (75,000), while Lorde”s “Pure Heroine” moves up one spot to No. 4 (70,000). The only other debut in the Top 10, Of Mice & Men”s “Restoring Force” will launch at No. 5 (55,000).

 Grammy show opener Beyonce”s self-titled set falls 4-6, but the remaining four performers/winners all see rises. Imagine Dragons” “Night Visions” rises 11-7 (35,000), Kacey Musgraves” “Same Trailer Different Park” surges 28-8 (35,000), Daft Punk”s Grammy-winning album of the year “Random Access Memories” rises 39-9 (27,000) and Macklemore & Ryan Lewis” “The Heist” moves 14-10 (27,000).

 

