Daft Punk ‘Get Lucky’ with big No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200

Daft Punk have risen to new heights with their latest album – at least commercially speaking.

“Random Access Memories” has scored a No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200, moving 339,000 units in its first week – the best sales week of the dance/electronica duo’s career thus far and their highest chart placement to date. Incredibly, “Memories” has already sold nearly three times as many copies as Daft Punk’s last studio album, 2005’s “Human After All,” which boasts an eight-year sales tally of only 125,000. In addition, the new set posted the second-best sales week of the year overall, behind only Justin Timberlake’s massive “The 20/20 Experience” which was released back in March. It’s also the first dance/electronic album to score a No. 1 debut in more than a year (Madonna’s “MDNA” being the last such album to hit the top of the chart).

“Random Access Memories” is the fourth studio album from the French duo, not including their 2011 “Tron: Legacy” soundtrack, which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and was later certified gold by the RIAA. “Memories'” first single, “Get Lucky,” currently sits at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.



