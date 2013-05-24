Daft Punk heads to No. 1 on next week’s Billboard 200

Daft Punk”s “Random Access Memories” will debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 by a wide margin next week. How wide, you ask? The title by the French duo is poised to sell up to 325,000 copies, more than four times The National”s “Trouble Will Find Me,” which is slated to come in at No. 2. Wide enough for you?

Half the Top 10 will be new titles. Joining Daft Punk and The National will be Darius Rucker”s “True Believers” and Thirty Seconds To Mars” “Love Lust Faith + Dreams.” Going into the weekend, they are both predicted to sell between 60,000-65,000, making it too close to call for who will come in at No. 3 and who will settle for No. 4, according to Hits Daily Double. The other debut belongs to French Montana, who will see his “Excuse My French” come in at either No. 7 or 8 (right now, it”s in a dead heat with this week”s No. 1 title, Vampire Weekend”s “Modern Vampires of the City” for the No. 7 spot.

Rounding out the top 10, “The Great Gatsby” soundtrack continues to be a top seller and will likely be at No. 5. George Strait”s “Love Is Everything” is at No. 6, Justin Timberlake”s “The 20/20 Experience” at No. 9 and Lady Antebellum”s “Golden” at No. 10.