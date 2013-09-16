Daft Punk kindly requests you ‘Lose Yourself to Dance’ in new music video

Come, ye, to the great altar of dance. Daft Punk, Pharrell Williams and Chic’s Nile Rodgers hold their liturgy to funk and disco in the new music video for “Lose Yourself to Dance,” the new single off of “Random Access Memories.” They found a collection of followers who dance as rag-tag and fevered (and, sometimes, as badly) as you do for their worship. The eras of fashion co-mingle. Rumps look the same shaking now as they did in the days of yore.

The pile-up has a beautiful 360 view of the crowd and the musicians, very stagey. Look at the light on those robot suits! Now lose yourself, for three minutes and excess, and forget about “Breaking Bad.”