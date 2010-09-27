Daft Punk reveals ‘Tron: Legacy’ soundtrack release date, sale details

09.27.10 8 years ago

Fans of both “Tron” and Daft Punk have reason to celebrate, as details have been revealed on the “Tron: Legacy” soundtrack.

The score — the French dance duo’s first for a full feature film — is getting a Nov. 22 release date, a few weeks ahead of the Dec. 17 arrival of the Disney flick.

The newly launched “Tron: Legacy” soundtrack website indicates that, at present, there will be two formats to purchase the set. The deluxe digipack CD will include an exclusive Daft Punk film poster, a digital download of an as-yet-unnamed track and a download of the full digital album. Then there’s just the digital release. There’s a $30 difference between the two formats.

The website also has a countdown clock indicating that the poster will be previewed starting in 12 days.

As previously reported, Daft Punk has unveiled six tracks from their score, which is enhanced by a 100-piece orchestra.

No word yet if the elusive pair will be touring or otherwise appearing  to promote the release.

