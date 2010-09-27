Daft Punk reveals ‘Tron: Legacy’ soundtrack release date, sale details

Fans of both “Tron” and Daft Punk have reason to celebrate, as details have been revealed on the “Tron: Legacy” soundtrack.
The score — the French dance duo’s first for a full feature film — is getting a Nov. 22 release date, a few weeks ahead of the Dec. 17 arrival of the Disney flick.
The newly launched “Tron: Legacy” soundtrack website indicates that, at present, there will be two formats to purchase the set. The deluxe digipack CD will include an exclusive Daft Punk film poster, a digital download of an as-yet-unnamed track and a download of the full digital album. Then there’s just the digital release. There’s a $30 difference between the two formats.
The website also has a countdown clock indicating that the poster will be previewed starting in 12 days.
As previously reported, Daft Punk has unveiled six tracks from their score, which is enhanced by a 100-piece orchestra.
No word yet if the elusive pair will be touring or otherwise appearing to promote the release.
This is not true since they claim to not have released any song from the soundtrack yet.