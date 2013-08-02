Daft Punk to appear on ‘The Colbert Report’

08.02.13 5 years ago

Stephen Colbert  had better brush up on his dance moves. 

The somewhat reclusive Daft Punk will make a rare TV appearance on the Tuesday, August 6 episode of Comedy Central’s “The Colbert Report,” according to MTV.

Although it hasn’t been confirmed, the masked French DJ duo are expected to perform on the episode.

Their recent hit “Get Lucky” also features Pharrel Williams and Chic guitarist Nile Rodgers, but it’s unknown if they will also appear. Our money is on “yes,” but that may just be wishful thinking. 

It’s part of the show’s continuing concert series, cheekily titled “Colbchella,” and will be Daft Punk’s first TV appearance since the release of “Random Access Memories” in May.

Daft Punk currently has no tour dates scheduled.

