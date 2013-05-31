Daft Punk will top the Billboard 200 for second week

Daft Punk”s “Random Access Memories” will spend a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 next week, as it fends off three newcomers.

The French duo”s set drops considerably from the 335,000 this week to sell between 90,000-100,000 copies, but that”s still enough to give it a handy lead over Alice in Chains” “The Devil Put Dinosaurs” here, which will sell up to 65,000 copies for No. 2 and John Fogerty”s “Wrote A Song For Everyone” and Little Mix”s “DNA,” both of which are on target to sell between 45,000-50,000 for No. 3 and No. 4, according to Hits Daily Double.

The rest of the Top 10 are veterans as Darius Rucker”s “True Believers” and the soundtrack to “The Great Gatsby” are in a dead heat for No. 5 with sales of 40,000-45,000 each.

Vampire Weekend”s “Modest Vampires of the City” and Imagine Dragons” “Night Vision” find themselves in a similar situation with the titles tied going into the weekend for No. 7 with between 30,000-35,000 units each.

Justin Timberlake”s “The 20/20 Experience” logs another week in the Top 10, most likely at No. 9, while Blake Shelton”s “Based On A True Story…” leaps back from No. 16 to No. 10.

A number of this week”s debuts tumble out of the Top 10, including The National”s “Trouble Will Find Me,” French Montana”s “Excuse My French,” and Thirty Seconds to Mars” “Love Lust Faith + Dreams.”