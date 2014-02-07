Daft Punk With Googly Eyes GIFS Are Genius

#Daft Punk #GIFs
02.07.14

With their Grammy sweep, the mysterious French musicians known as Daft Punk have been thrust back into the pop culture collective for a whole new generation to discover. Sure they’ve been percolating on the edge of a comeback ever since ‘Tron: Legacy’ but the success of Random Access Memories and the ensuing memes herald they have truly arrived. For example, Tumblr user Izac Less discovered Daft Punk definitely needs to look into adding googly eyes to their repertoire.

 

Being the rulers of the dance scene is at one thousand times better with Googly Eyes.

GIF By: Izac Less

They are great safety additions, helping the duo look both ways before crossing the street.

GIF By: Izac Less

Googly Eyes accentuate INTENSE DRUM SOLOS.

GIF By: Izac Less

All Robot Overlords™ need ocular approximations for the lucky masses to stare into with love and fear.

GIF By: Izac Less

And of course Googly Eyes are the difference between a sarcastic and sincere ‘Good job minions!’

GIF By: Izac Less

