Daisy Ridley set to appear in ‘Star Wars’ episodes VIII and IX

#Carrie Fisher #Oscar Isaac #Star Wars
08.12.14 4 years ago

For now, Daisy Ridley isn't exactly a household name, but she will soon be inextricably linked to one of the biggest film franchises of all-time.

The actress, who recently signed with UTA after a major bidding war amongst agencies, was  previously announced as the female lead in the J.J Abrams-directed “Star Wars: Episode VII,” and now it looks like she will star in the second and third parts of the new trilogy as well.

Although nothing is confirmed, rumors are circulating that Ridley's character will be the daughter of Han Solo and Leia Organa — played by “Star Wars” vets Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher — and that she'll be the trilogy's lead heroine. 

Abrams is currently shooting “Episode VII,” while Rian Johnson (“Looper”) is developing “VIII” and “IX,” and will reportedly direct both films, according to Deadline.

Ridley is a relative unknown, having only appeared in a handful of TV shows in her native England, including “Youngers,” “Mr Selfridge” and “Casualty.” Although she filmed scenes for the recent Brit comedy “The Inbetweeners 2,” she was cut from the final film, making “Star Wars” her feature debut. 

The “Episode VII” cast also includes John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Gwendoline Christie, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson, Lupita Nyong'o and Max von Sydow, plus original trilogy stars Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Peter Mayhew and Kenny Baker.

“Star Wars: Episode VII” will open December 18, 2015.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Carrie Fisher#Oscar Isaac#Star Wars
TAGSADAM DRIVERANDY SERKISANTHONY DANIELSCARRIE FISHERDAISY RIDLEYDOMHNALL GLEESONEpisode IXEpisode VIIEpisode VIIIGWENDOLINE CHRISTIEHARRISON FORDJJ ABRAMSJOHN BOYEGAKENNY BAKERLupita Nyongo and Max von SydowMARK HAMILLoscar isaacpeter mayhewRian JohnsonStar Wars

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP