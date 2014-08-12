Daisy Ridley set to appear in ‘Star Wars’ episodes VIII and IX

For now, Daisy Ridley isn't exactly a household name, but she will soon be inextricably linked to one of the biggest film franchises of all-time.

The actress, who recently signed with UTA after a major bidding war amongst agencies, was previously announced as the female lead in the J.J Abrams-directed “Star Wars: Episode VII,” and now it looks like she will star in the second and third parts of the new trilogy as well.

Although nothing is confirmed, rumors are circulating that Ridley's character will be the daughter of Han Solo and Leia Organa — played by “Star Wars” vets Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher — and that she'll be the trilogy's lead heroine.

Abrams is currently shooting “Episode VII,” while Rian Johnson (“Looper”) is developing “VIII” and “IX,” and will reportedly direct both films, according to Deadline.

Ridley is a relative unknown, having only appeared in a handful of TV shows in her native England, including “Youngers,” “Mr Selfridge” and “Casualty.” Although she filmed scenes for the recent Brit comedy “The Inbetweeners 2,” she was cut from the final film, making “Star Wars” her feature debut.

The “Episode VII” cast also includes John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Gwendoline Christie, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson, Lupita Nyong'o and Max von Sydow, plus original trilogy stars Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Peter Mayhew and Kenny Baker.

“Star Wars: Episode VII” will open December 18, 2015.