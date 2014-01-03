‘Dallas Buyers Club,’ ‘Lone Survivor,’ ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ land WGA nominations

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) has announced this year’s list of narrative and documentary feature screenplay nominees, and given the wave of ineligibilities, which included such Oscar players as “12 Years a Slave,” “Philomena” and “Fruitvale Station,” it was a much smaller crop for the guild to choose from.
“American Hustle” is there. “Dallas Buyers Club” is there. Both are notable because they are now the only two films to receive all three major guild nominations: SAG ensemble, PGA and WGA. “Gravity” failed to show up today, however, which is disheartening. I’m blue in the face from calling it deceptively simple at this point. But at the same time, that original screenplay category is packed this year. So packed, in fact, that apparently the guild couldn’t find room for the Coen brothers, as “Inside Llewyn Davis” takes another shot after missing with the PGA tomorrow.
It’s been in the air for this film, that it’s leaving people cold, that it’s not registering like it has for critics. It’s starting to look like a Best Picture nomination is an incredibly uphill climb and if it does indeed miss, I think that will be one of the great embarrassments for the Academy this year. But hope is not lost yet.
In the adapted field, the only real surprise is “Lone Survivor” showing up, but the category is thin enough as it is without the ineligibilities. “The Wolf of Wall Street” popped up, keeping a steady guild keel after predictably missing out with SAG (as many members had not yet seen the film by the time ballots were turned in).
That’s pretty much all there is to say. How will this list be different from the Academy’s? We’ll know in just under two weeks.
Check out the full list of WGA nominees below.
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
“American Hustle,” Written by Eric Warren Singer and David O. Russell; Columbia Pictures
“Blue Jasmine,” Written by Woody Allen; Sony Pictures Classics
“Dallas Buyers Club,” Written by Craig Borten & Melisa Wallack; Focus Features
“Her,” Written by Spike Jonze; Warner Bros.
“Nebraska,” Written by Bob Nelson; Paramount Pictures
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
“August: Osage County,” Screenplay by Tracy Letts; Based on his play; The Weinstein Company
“Before Midnight,” Written by Richard Linklater & Julie Delpy & Ethan Hawke; Based on characters created by Richard Linklater & Kim Krizan; Sony Classics
“Captain Phillips,” Screenplay by Billy Ray; Based on the book A Captain”s Duty: Somali Pirates, Navy SEALS, and Dangerous Days at Sea by Richard Phillips with Stephan Talty; Columbia Pictures
“Lone Survivor,” Written by Peter Berg; Based on the book by Marcus Lutrell with Patrick Robinson; Universal Pictures
“The Wolf of Wall Street,” Screenplay by Terence Winter; Based on the book by Jordan Belfort; Paramount Pictures
DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY
“Dirty Wars,” Written by Jeremy Scahill & David Riker; Sundance Selects
“Herblock – The Black & The White,” Written by Sara Lukinson & Michael Stevens; The Stevens Company
“No Place on Earth,” Written by Janet Tobias & Paul Laikin; Magnolia Pictures
“Stories We Tell,” Written by Sarah Polley; Roadside Attractions
“We Steal Secrets: The Story of Wikileaks,” Written by Alex Gibney; Focus Features
Oof, another blow to Inside Llewyn Davis. Hopefully these initial guild nominations aren’t a sign of what is to come on Oscar nomination morning.
It will be a tragedy if “Llewyn Davis” is bumped out of original screenplay at the Oscars.
*such* a TRAGEDY.
I was hoping for a Frances Ha nomination. It’s interesting that Jonze is nominated along side Woody Allen. There is something very Woody Allen with “Her”.
I share your fondness for “Inside Llewyn Davis,” but it’s possible that it suffers from comparison with earlier, more dynamic Coen brothers films and from the perception that it seems, as Guy Lodge put it, rather “slight.” At the same time, I get the impression that critics groups tend to overvalue “Davis” a bit because it thematizes the predicament of the avant-garde, and therefore tickles their own sense of their position as artists engaging, in a conflicted way, with mainstream culture. I’ll be happy if “Davis” gets a lot of Oscar recognition–seeing Oscar Isaac as Best Actor would be nice–but I won’t be surprised if it doesn’t.
My initial instinct wast that it was minor Coens, too. But after multiple viewings, I’m convinced it’s top tier. Alas, the Oscar season doesn’t afford that time for retrospect, but I think it’ll be seen as a blunder.
“I get the impression that critics groups tend to overvalue “Davis” a bit because it thematizes the predicament of the avant-garde, and therefore tickles their own sense of their position as artists engaging, in a conflicted way, with mainstream culture.”
If only ACTUAL artists — i.e., Academy members — would “overvalue” it so.
When I say it may seem “slight,” I don’t mean that I think it’s second-rate. I sometimes express myself badly. What I mean is that the Academy may overlook it because (a) it doesn’t try to announce itself as an Important Film on a Weighty Topic (as some of its competitors might be said to do), that it’s not stylistically flashy, in short, that it’s not trying too hard; and (b) that the Coen brothers are known quantities now, they’ve already taken home an Oscar once, and people seemed more surprised by –and excited about–earlier films like Fargo or No Country for Old Men, so when they see “Inside Llewyn Davis,” they expect a lot and they end up more respectful than passionate. I definitely share a lot of your enthusiasm, though.
It’s not that it’s slight or that it has a “less dynamic screenplay,” it’s that the film is so much less verbal than many of their others, and is more about structure and subtext than flowery dialogue.
Although you’d think a writers group like WGA would be able to recognize that, wouldn’t you?
I don’t think Gravity missed out because it was deceptively simple, but because it is genuinely uninventive.
I’m just talking about the screenplay obviously, other parts are amazing, but I think the shortcomings of the screenplay will turn out to be the element that makes Gravity miss out on winning any of the bigger oscars.
Way to project, Willow. Always a sure sign……
Gravity’s screenplay isn’t something you’d give to aspiring screenwriters to aim for. Even those interested in writing exclusively in genre. Gravity more than anything is a director’s showcase and it deserves all the technical category prizes it’ll inevitably be up for. Saw it New Year’s Day.
I’m with Tapley on this one. I cannot separate the success of Gravity as a whole from the screenplay.
I don’t disagree that it’s a director’s showcase but I think diminishing what is a very finely tuned if, structurally, a less ambitious piece of film writing is facile and missing a lot of what the film is offering underneath the hood. But that’s me. I won’t keep talking in circles about it.
Although 1997’s Titanic received best original screenplay nominations from the WGA and the Golden Satellites, it missed out on an Oscar nomination in this category, yet it went on to win 11 Oscars; so don’t count Gravity out just yet.
Well, there are two major complaints on the screenplay thing with ‘Gravity;’ the “simplistic” and the “dialogue” thing.
Now, I guess if you are a dialogue hater, well, uh, whatever. I mean, there’s no real defense there except to say I don’t remember it being atrocious, but then I do have a tin ear for dialogue (I seem to remember the characters quoting a lot of other movies, but then, I seem to remember a lot of real people quoting movies).
As for the “simplistic” thing, well, that’s complete and utter crap, especially as a screenplay critique, because a. it was a choice made at the screenplay level and b. it was a choice that made the movie better. Nevermind pretensious twaddle about thematic crap on both sides; did we really want a B-plot about the people on Earth, say? Even if it only distracted from the special effects, it would have been annoying, unnecessary and not what anybody wanted from this movie. That, and yes, it does help with the thematic elements.
Yes, there was a deeper side to this film, but, and I said this about “The Grey” last year, don’t discount a film for its genre (and I think that’s what a lot of the flak the film is grounded on; genre bias, pure and simple). The fact that “Gravity” was a freakin’ amazing sci-fi thriller is not a discredit to it; in fact, if it doesn’t work as a sci-fi thriller, IT DOESN’T WORK, because that’s WHAT IT IS.
And it is a friggin’ terrifying thrill ride; I could care less about the “thematic” elements of the movie BECAUSE TURN AROUND, SANDRA, THE FRIGGING INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION IS BLOWING UP RIGHT BEHIND YOU, OH, GOD, TURN AROUND!!!
Seriously, I’m a big horror fan, and this was a pretty good year for horror movies in my opinion, and “Gravity” was hands down the most pants-crappingly terrifying movie of the year, and if we’re all too artsy-fartsy to recognize that sometimes a ride is fine too, in fact, more than fine.
And, oh, my God, not inventive? It’s the first sci-fi movie ever that actually uses SPACE as the challenge to overcome instead of just the setting. I can’t believe how much I needed this movie; SPACE as the villain! As the monster! Duh! It was apparently so obvious that nobody got it until now.
Well, that got weird. Anyway, tl;dr version; in my opinion, this all boils down to genre bias.
So both the Film Comment Critics Poll and Village Voice Critics poll, each with a 100 critics voting vote Inside Llewyn Davis as the best film of the year and it will miss with the academy?
It has support from big critics too. A. O. Scott named it the best film of the year, as did a lot of big names.
Think back to the moment when Bud Grossman says, “I don’t see a lot of money here.” That’s the moment most often cited in reviews of the film. It’s a terrible moment (anti-Semitic, for one thing) because it’s so obvious, ham-fisted, and self-congratulatory: the audience is supposed to luxuriate in its superiority (the superiority of the “Artist”) to Commercial Interests. That’s the sort of moment that tickles Village Voice critics–though perhaps for all the wrong reasons–but won’t resonate in the same way for guilds that are less contemptuous of commerce. If you look at the other titles on the critics’ polls (Upstream Color, Frances Ha, Leviathan), you’ll find plenty of films that aren’t getting any traction with the Academy.
Gravity’s screenplay was probably the weakest aspect of the whole movie so I’m not particularly surprised it missed out, nor particularly upset about it. Good call, screenwriters.
What sucks is Inside Llewyn Davis missing out, but at the same time it’s hard to fault the ones they did pick. It was an exceptional year for original screenplays, and an atrociously abysmal year for adapted screenplays (just look at these nominees, yikes!).
I thought Before Midnight was quite good, although that is clearly an original screenplay that ended up in the wrong category because of some stupid rule.
The rule isn’t stupid. You’re only a virgin once. After that you’ve adapted.
Gravity’s script is underrated. That’s about all I can say.
Dallas Buyers Club is certainly looking like it’ll be in at this point.
Re: “Llewyn”…the reaction I had (as well as everyone else who has seen it): cold, boring, slow, and characters that (regular) people don’t care about. Doesn’t make it a bad film by any means, and I appreciate viewpoints of those who liked it, but it’s not a surprise to me that it’s not connecting with the guilds. So, I don’t find it a travesty by any means if it’s blanked on Oscar morning.
By “everyone else who has seen it”…I mean the people I’ve heard from.
You’ll change your mind when you see it one or two more times. Trust me.
I will say this…I know one person who has seen it twice and liked it much better the 2nd time. I just haven’t had the time, so you may be right.
I only needed one screening to know it was a masterpiece. The Coens are unmatched in American cinema today.
“…cold, boring, slow, and characters that (regular) people don’t care about…”
Could also be describing A Serious Man and No Country For Old Men…and yet: sufficient guild love and 10 Academy Award nominations between them and two wins for No Country.
I saw Inside Llewyn Davis yesterday. It’s easily one of the best films of the year. Well-written, acted and it has wonderful music to complement it.
Llewyn Davis is a singer with something to say. He was moderately successful with his partner. Now he’s on his own after tragic circumstances and unsure of where he’s heading. One thing is clear, he’s unwilling to compromise – to join a trio, to sing commercial songs, to settle in the suburbs, to return to the Merchant Marine, to get a regular job. He doesn’t want to be Hugh Davis’s son because he fears ending up like him in a nursing home.
His journey gradually wears him down. At the end, he’s disillusioned by his artistic pursuit and wants out, as the first and last songs clearly indicate.
It’s funny that the cat’s name is Ulysses. We memorized the Tennyson poem in school and I still remember that last stanza: ‘One equal temper of heroic hearts made weak by time and fate but strong in will to strive, to seek, to find and not to yield.’
And that essentially was Llewyn Davis. Fare thee well! Au revoir!
I suspect it was omitted because of the unusually strong pool of contenders this year. I haven’t seen Her and Dallas Buyers Club yet, but the other three screenplays are all deserving.
Gravity, over-rated. Inside Llewyn Davis, overrated. Wolf of Wall Street, overrated. Philomena, underrated. Wadjda (Saudi Arabia), underrated. Mud, vastly underrated.
None of those films are overrated and Wadjda got some of the best reviews of the year, so how is it underrated?
Logan may mean that it’s underrated in the sense that it didn’t make the cut for a Best Foreign Film Oscar.
Oh, I don’t know. Maybe WGA should have a “best dialogue” category for original screenplays.
Very disappointed to see Llewyn Davis miss the cut. It’s easily one of my top 3 movies of the year. The five films the WGA included in the category are all stellar. It’s just one of those years when our hearts will be broken at least a little bit along the way. Having said that, I would have included Llewyn Davis in my top five Original Screenplays, for what’s worth–which is not much I realize.
I liked Dallas Buyers Club but I found the screenplay somewhat clunky and unsatisfying. The film worked for me largely because of the performances.
I would agree with that.
I didn’t find Inside Llewyn Davis cold at all and I only needed to watch it once to know that it was one of the best films the Coens have made. It doesn’t surprise me that Kris found it more rewarding on multiple viewings either. The WGA and the Oscar screenplay categories rarely align and I think we’ll see some variations this year, given that several top films weren’t eligible in the WGA nominations.
As far as Gravity goes, I liked the screenplay more than the one for American Hustle. Good screenplays don’t always amount to a large amount of wordplay.
American Hustle was excellent up until (SPOILERS) the Alfonse Simone bit. It’s incredulous that the FBI didn’t vet Tellegio’s lawyer beforehand – at least confirm that’s his actual office!
And I found the mob atypically forgiving of Rosenfeld.
GRAVITY may have fallen into the TITANIC/AVATAR trap of being considered a technical film with just a serviceable screenplay. It’s better written than the Cameron pair, but, hardly Oscar-worthy.
LLEWYN DAVIS? Sorry, no story-arc and characters that are BOTH uninteresting and unlikeable. I’m not shocked that it failed with PGA and now the WGA.
We agreed on the merits (rather, lack there of) of The Wolf of Wall Street.
But you didn’t like Inside Llewyn Davis?
I’d challenge the assumption that the protagonist needs to be likeable to have a good film. Although, I found Davis wholly captivating.
There is a clear story arc. Davis wants to solidify his floundering solo career, he schleps to Chicago to get the attention of Grossman, returns to New York disillusioned, decides to abandon folk-singing but is unable to ship out with the Merchant Marine, witnesses a young Dylan and then gets his share of karma. The narrative reveals the character.
He’s genuine and he’s yearning for something – artistic integrity and achievement – while battling society’s expectations of commercial and financial success: “All you need is one hit!”
Yes, DZ, we agreed on WOLF. Here, note, I wrote that the characters were “BOTH” uninteresting and unsympatheic. LOTS of great films feature heros that are one or the other, but, “BOTH” is the clear identifier.
I just found Llewen’s character to be an uniteresting unsympathetic loser at the begining, in the middle and at the end.
Forgot to mention, that the film was dull to boot.
A story arc is a requirement for a good film? News to me.
Also, “unlikeable” needs to be a word that is retired. It is a completely invalid criticism that says absolutely nothing about the film and everything about the viewer’s narrow-minded and frankly ignorant perspective.
Alright, fair enough. Although the scene in Chicago does it for me. He could’ve been part of the trio that makes money, to use Grossman’s term, but he chose not to. That’s enough for me to empathize with Davis’s ambitions.
I’m not being judgemental here, but you found Wolf too excessive and Davis too dull. My bias is the slower, subtler, duller (if you will) films. I typically favour those (the Davis’, Nebraska’s, Fruitvale’s) over the more stylistic films.
Out of curiosity, what’s your favourite film of 2013?
Didn’t say that either, JPLATT. But, a film without a major story arc, with unsympathetic AND uninteresting characters that is also drearily dull is. Any of those in and of themselves could be overcome. That quadruple whammy? No. And, when someone disagrees on how well a film succeeds in its goals, to call them “ignorant” is much more “invalid” — and, is a term that should “retired.”
DZ, haven’t finished seeing all the movies I’d like to do a Top 10. FRUITVALE STATION, SHORT TERM 12, THE PAST, 12 YEARS and THE GREAT BEAUTY will all almost certainly make it, though.
P.S. The “excessive” nature of WOLF was far from its most major problem. The fact that, like LLEWYN didn’t tell its story well, was.
Wasn’t Inside Llewyn Davis an inexact mobius strip of a screenplay? Thus no arc?
I get American Hustle’s nom. I mean, hey, it’s a major Oscar player. It was before it was released. The critics loved it. It’s written by O.Russell who is HOT now. I don’t think it’s a great script, but I “understand” the WGA nom, clearly.
But Dallas? Really? Over Llewyn?? Such a lovely movie is ILD.
Dallas just felt like an actor’s showcase to me (and Leto is a bit overrated, I believe). The script certainly is not bad. I just found it average. Average with a capital A.
Maybe it’s the Focus thing? I just can’t understand how anyone can find excellence in Dallas outside of a couple of performances. But that’s just me.
Also happened to get the Inside Llewyn Davis soundtrack in the mail today. Yes, I still order cd’s sometimes. Of course I adore the soundtrack, but I knew I would. Oscar Isaac is such an amazing talent. He floors me.