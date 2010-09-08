‘Dallas’ pilot ordered by TNT, saucy nighttime soap may return to TV

Almost twenty years after its final episode in 1991, the Ewing clan may be returning to T.V. sets. TNT has announced today they have ordered a pilot episode of “Dallas” revamped by producer Cynthia Cidre, the producer of tv series “Cane.” The new soap would revolve around the kids of brothers JR and Bobby Ewing “who clash over the future of the Ewing dynasty while the fate of Southfork itself weighs in the balance.” Heady stuff.

This project would presumably have little to do with the 20th Century Fox movie version of the show that was planned with John Travolta and Jeniffer Lopez a few years ago, but was aborted at the last minute for creative issues. The new series will be produced by Warner Horizon Television.

Two other pilots also ordered by Turner Network Television include “Perception” about Dr. Geoffrey Pierce, a quirky, crime solving doctor who uses his knowledge of human behavior to help the federal government solve complex cases. The “Untitled Allan Loeb Project,” will be an offbeat police drama based on Marshall Karp’s novel “The Rabbit Factory” part of his popular “Lomax and Biggs Mystery” series. Detective partners Mike Lomax and Terry Biggs will delve into to a world of mystery, intrigue and occasional hi-jinx.

Sister station TBS has ordered a pilot for a new comedy series by the name of “Brain Trust” From producers Dean Devlin (Leverage) and Marco Schnabel (The Librarian). The show follows down on his luck detective Billy Doyle, who’s career may be resurrected with the help of three hyper-smart geniuses from a private think tank.

None the show titles, with the obvious exception of “Dallas” are set in stone, and the networks released no news about casting or potential casting, but this news highlights potential for some interesting additions to their original programming offerings.

