Damian from ‘Mean Girls’ Parodies T. Swift with ‘Shake and Bake’

11.24.14 4 years ago

Turns out we needed another Taylor Swift parody.

Daniel Franzese, who played the nefariously funny Damian in “Mean Girls,” is prepping us for Thanksgiving with a riff on Taylor Swift's “Shake It Off” entitled “Shake and Bake.” Like his Grindr-based parody of Sam Smith's “Stay With Me,” this parody is both hilarious and clever. Imagine! He really sells it too; there's some serious verve in that choreography. And hey, is that “Looking” star Russell Tovey? We might be in heaven, guys.

