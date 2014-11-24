Damian from ‘Mean Girls’ Parodies T. Swift with ‘Shake and Bake’

Turns out we needed another Taylor Swift parody.

Daniel Franzese, who played the nefariously funny Damian in “Mean Girls,” is prepping us for Thanksgiving with a riff on Taylor Swift's “Shake It Off” entitled “Shake and Bake.” Like his Grindr-based parody of Sam Smith's “Stay With Me,” this parody is both hilarious and clever. Imagine! He really sells it too; there's some serious verve in that choreography. And hey, is that “Looking” star Russell Tovey? We might be in heaven, guys.