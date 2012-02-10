Damon Albarn digest: Gorillaz track with James Murphy, supergroup with Flea, new Blur

As per usual, songwriter and megamind Damon Albarn is busy. He’s got work with three different projects: Gorillaz featuring LCD Soundsystem’s former frontman, a new supergroup with Flea and, if we’re lucky, a new Blur album.

His cartoon band has been tapped for Converse’s next Three Artists. One Song project, featuring one-half of Outkast — Andre 3000 — and recent LCD Soundsystem retiree James Murphy. “DoYaThing” will be a free download through the shoe company’s website starting Feb. 23, and Gorillaz will be taking to the stage to celebrate with a show on Feb. 15 at the 100 Club in London. The band’s resident artist and co-founder Jamie Hewlett will have his hands all over a new Converse design for the company’s Spring 2012 collection.

Gorillaz released “Singles Collection: 2001-2011” in November. Murphy put an end to that pesky Soundsystem last year and promoted the finale show documentary “Shut Up and Play the Hits” at Sundance this January. Andre showed up on tracks like Beyonce’s “Party” last year and is threatening a long-awaited solo album for this year.



Meanwhile, Albarn has joined forces with Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea and The Good, The Bad And The Queen drummer Tony Allen for a new rock act Rocketjuice And The Moon, and the crew will drop their first, self-titled album on March 26.

R&B singer Erykah Badu, Malian singer Fatoumata Diawara, Ghanian rapper M. anifest and the Hypnotic Brass Ensemble will all feature. Recording began out of Albarn’s London studio in 2008. Rocketjuice And The Moon first played live in October, so keep your eyes peeled for more live shows, once Flea’s finally had his chance to hit the road with that other band.

And — this isn’t from the Gorillaz’ mouth — but Blur may be about ready for some more action in 2012. Graham Coxon told the Daily Record “there will definitely be another Blur album.” The band is rehearsing soon for their performance at this month’s Brit Awards (Feb. 21) and plan to get started on some new material.

“2009 was an amazing healing experience for us. We were really swept away with it and got a lot out of our systems,” he said. “Eventually, even if things aren”t around the corner, Blur will do more recordings together. We all love each other and still like making music so that”s not a bad start.”

Coxon’s on top of a new solo record “A+E.” Blur reunited in 2009 for a series of shows in the U.K. They last released “Think Tank” in 2003.

Albarn worked on collaborative effort DRC Music last year, pumped out an opera and apparently totally loves to work, always.