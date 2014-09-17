Dan Aykroyd: Future ‘Ghostbusters’ movies will follow the Marvel model

#Ghostbusters #Marvel
and 09.17.14 4 years ago

(CBR) Dan Aykroyd, long a champion of a third “Ghostbusters,” isn”t limiting his vision to a single film. No, he”s looking well beyond that, to a revived, expanded franchise – one that might draw inspiration from other studios, including Marvel.

Such an ambitious approach might go far to explain plans for both an Ivan Reitman-produced “Ghostbusters 3” and the rumored female-led film directed by Paul Feig.

“It”s beyond just another sequel, a prequel, another TV show,” Aykroyd, franchise co-creator and star, explained to The Hollywood Reporter. “I”m thinking what does the whole brand mean to Sony? What does Pixar and “Star Wars” mean to Disney? What does Marvel mean to Fox?”

Referencing a “whole ['Ghostbusters'] mythology from the beginning of their lives, the end of their lives,” Aykroyd said he, Reitman and Sony executives are developing a broader vision for the revived franchise.

“The whole vehicle of 'Ghostbusters' has to be rebuilt. That”s the ambitious thinking that”s going on now,” he said. “Taking on the model of Marvel where we take all of the elements that are in this movie and we put them out there as different ideas.”

Marking its 30th anniversary this year, “Ghostbusters” of course already had an expanded – if not entirely interconnected – “universe,” spawning a 1989 movie sequel, two animated television series, more than a dozen video games, assorted comic books and even a prose novel.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ghostbusters#Marvel
TAGSDAN AYKROYDGHOSTBUSTERSGHOSTBUSTERS 3Marvelmarvel cinematic universe

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP