Marvel Studios

On Thursday, a full week after Captain Marvel debuted in theaters, Marvel Studios released the first official trailer for its next massive film, Avengers: Endgame. They also released a new poster for the 22nd movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that features practically every member of the team who survived Thanos’s snap in Avengers: Infinity War. Even the Wakandan warrior Okoye is featured. Yet as fans were quick to point out, Danai Gurira, the actress who plays Okoye, wasn’t named at all.

Folks were already somewhat miffed by the spoilery nature of the trailer, but as Entertainment Weekly points out, Gurira not getting any named billing on the poster was a step too far.

Marvel Studios

Even Rocket Raccoon, the all-CGI character voiced by Bradley Cooper and motion-captured by Sean Gunn, earned the former a place on the top billing. Gurira, meanwhile, is physically in the poster but not named among the rest of the cast. So yeah… folks are mad.